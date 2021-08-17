Marian Keyes reveals when sequel to Rachel’s Holiday will be published

Bestselling author Marian Keyes has confirmed the beloved heroine of her 1990s novel Rachel’s Holiday will return in a sequel to be published next spring.

Writing in her newsletter, Keyes says she has “exciting news” to share.

“Today it has been 'revealed' (although I’m fairly sure you know already) that I’ve written a sequel to Rachel’s Holiday. It is called Again, Rachel and will be published in February 2022.”

Keyes, who has been a novelist for over 20 years, adds that the novel is set in 2018, so there will be no mention of Covid-19, and the whole Walsh family will be back.

“In it, Rachel is now working as a counsellor in The Cloisters, where she herself went to rehab. All of the Walsh characters are revisited – the sisters, their various loved ones (yes, I mostly mean their menfolk), Mammy Walsh, Daddy Walsh. And you will also meet Brigit, Nola and….. *drumroll* LUKE COSTELLO!”

She says the books mean so much to her readers and to her, adding she is sometimes overwhelmed by the support she receives from her readers.

“Rachel’s Holiday is a book that meant a lot to many people and I really hope that the sequel does justice to your faith in me. Thank you for being my readers and being my friends for all of these years, there are times when I’m overwhelmed by how good to me you are.”

The synopsis reads: “Rachel's Back! Back in the long ago nineties, Rachel Walsh was a mess. But a spell in rehab transformed everything. Life became very good, very quickly. These days, Rachel has love, family, a great job as an addiction counsellor, she even gardens.

“But with the sudden reappearance of a man she'd once loved, her life wobbles. She'd thought she was settled. Fixed forever. Is she about to discover that no matter what our age, everything can change? Is it time to think again, Rachel?”

In January, Keyes marked 27 years of sobriety. She said she began to write as she was in the “final throes” of alcoholism when she was 30.