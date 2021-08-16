10 of the most amazing submissions from the world’s biggest photo contest

From huddling elephants to frozen lighthouses, the ten shortlisted photographers for the CEWE photo awards really harnessed this year's ‘Our World Is Beautiful' theme
There are ten different categories in the contest.

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 12:02
Luke Rix Standing, PA

The world’s largest photo competition has released its first images – ranging from long-distance nature photography to an ultra-close-up of a dandelion.

Some 660,000 entries have been submitted by amateur and professional photographers from the across the globe to the CEWE Photo Awards, in line with a competition-wide ‘Our World Is Beautiful’ theme, and the overall winning image will be announced at an event in Berlin on 16 September.

These ten shortlisted images – one from each of the ten different categories – should give you a taste of what is to come and perhaps some inspiration for your own photography.

Hobby & Leisure

Hans Lahodny

A women’s outfit strikingly matches the artwork she is gazing at.

Nature

Petra Jung

Rain droplets cling to the thin tendrils of a dandelion seed.

Travel and Culture

Siegfried Claeys

Beachgoers gather on idyllic white sands in the Cape Verde islands while maintaining social distancing.

Cooking and Food

David Weimann

A very modern take on a classic breakfast fried egg.

Landscape

Manfred Voss

An icescape captured on the German island of Rugen, featuring a lighthouse looking out over a startlingly frozen sea.

Sport

Andreas Bauer

Children play football against the backdrop of a large mural on the streets of Havana, Cuba.

Architecture and Technology

Cor Boers

This image which looks to us like a scientific diagram comes courtesy of Cor Boers from the Netherlands.

People

Hartmut Schwartzbach

A group of children talking and laughing in the Philippines.

Aerial Photos

Azim Khan Ronnie

A bird’s eye view of a vast array of colourful Vietnamese herbs and spices.

Animals

Josef Schwarz

A family of elephants huddles together for safety in South Africa, forming a huge mass with the tiniest ones tucked away.

