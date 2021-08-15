Book review: The Perfect Lie is a crime belter from a writer on top form

THE kick-off point for this new thriller is quite ingenious. And the intrepid plotting of the story is worthy of the premise. The pot is kept on the boil right to the last pages when new revelations are still emerging.

A lot of people are plying their trade in the Irish crime genre but on the evidence of this outing, Jo Spain has to be one of the best.

There is a quality to the writing which is terrifically well paced. Crime writers always have to consider the trade-off between the plot reveals and avoiding any sense of the whole concoction flagging. Jo Spain is very much on top of things in that juggling of plot, pace and atmosphere and letting it all breathe and become something with life and credibility.

Ireland only features in the rear-view mirror in this one which is based in or around Newport on Long Island. Erin Kennedy (could it be that she is Irish?) is working as an editor in an American publishing house and her husband Danny a detective with Newport police.

A thoroughly enjoyable holiday read, it has a kick-ass premise: Erin and Danny wake up, very much in love and not so long married when there is a knock at door of their fourth floor seaside apartment. As soon as Danny sees that it is a couple of colleagues from his police station he retreats, looks at Erin, goes to the balcony and leaps to his death. The next chapter flashes forward to Erin facing trial for the murder of her husband.

The time sequencing takes a little concentration in those early chapters as the story unfolds in three distinct time zones – the murder trial 18 months later, the time immediately after Danny’s suicide jump and an apparently unrelated story about three years earlier at a university campus.

At least one of the back-stories concerns the rape of a young woman where the perpetrator is never brought to trial leaving the victim’s family to feel that they never got justice.

Even with those ingredients as set out there’s nothing to say that this wouldn’t descend into generic hodgepodge. It is to Jo Spain’s credit that she makes it the engaging read that it is. The characters are credible and the various scenes of family connections, relationships and friendships are drawn deftly so that we can find a point of entry in terms of sympathy or understanding. There is also an undertow tinged with melancholy where the key characters deal with the disappointment of having let someone down in their lives and their determination to do something about it.

The book also jumps from the Irish crime shelf to the American genre as the locale is redolent of privileged Long Island society and the more workaday world of police precincts and Irish bars there. The main character is Irish and her sister comes over to the States for Danny’s funeral. But no more than a Michael Connelly American crime yarn the particular cultural dimension is not overplayed and is used simply as part of the fabric of the Long Island society that comes to life on the pages.

So all of these things are orchestrated well but ultimately the success of the book lies in the twisting, turning plotlines. It is not until half way through that we start to get a bigger picture of how the various elements might cohere but even then things are turned upside down and it could be any number of people who are contriving to tell the perfect lie. Entertaining and engaging stuff.