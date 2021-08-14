Book review: Pat Nevin is still weaving his way into life's penalty area

Pat Nevin knew how to skin a full-back and he also knows his tunes. Witness his recent interview with online music bible The Quietus, in which he found room in his Baker's Dozen of favourite records for young Galway outfit NewDad. "I heard this single about three weeks ago and I cannot get through half a day without listening to it," he swooned, referring to the fuzzy dream pop of I Don't Recognise You. "Cannot. Impossible. The words, beautiful, the song, beautiful, I might not love any of their songs again, but I suspect I will."

It's a far cry from the days when every footballer's favourite musician was Phil Collins, but then a passion for leftfield music is as synonymous with Nevin as images of him jinking down the wing at a mid-eighties Stamford Bridge (complete with parked car near the corner flag), and his urbane and sometimes irreverent observations on football on the airwaves, including Newstalk. And now here is the autobiography, entirely self-penned in a furious burst, and immensely readable, a book which comes at the beautiful game from a novel angle: wanting to play football without being 'a footballer'. As he puts it: "I didn’t want anything spoiling my love of playing".

Nevin, now 57, grew up as a Celtic supporter on the east side of Glasgow in a family of hardworking bookworms. Obviously gifted (10,000 keepie-uppies at the age of eight), he came to the attention of scouts at an early stage, yet as the title of the book suggests, he never intended to become a professional footballer. And he almost didn't.

When he was rejected by Celtic in his mid-teens, he says he was so sanguine about it that he smiled on leaving the crumbling training ground, but out of consideration for others, he kept his ambivalence under wraps until he was clear of others who had received similar news. Their dreams had been dashed, not his. He didn't want to dance on the embers.

Floppy-haired and light of frame, Nevin was gearing up for university when the opportunity to play part-time presented him with a chance to get paid while continuing his studies. This ultimately led to him parking his third-level course and signing for Chelsea. Later on he transferred to Everton, with the bones of a decade spent at the top level of English football.

1989: (left to right) Kevin Sheedy, Tony Cottee and Pat Nevin of Everton celebrate a goal during the FA Cup Semi-Final against Norwich City. Nevin was preparing for university when the opportunity to play part-time presented him with a chance to get paid while continuing his studies. Picture: Simon Bruty/Allsport

It is clear throughout that, for a skinny winger, there is a steely element to Nevin, illustrated by the savvy way he navigated the tough environments of the dressing-room and training pitch. He is also a principled character, someone who spoke out early and often about the blight of racism and about sectarianism in Scottish football. Yet while speaking out sometimes landed him in momentary difficulty, he doesn't seem to have been aloof or in any way supercilious. When the Everton squad was split, the manager tells them there are three factions - with Nevin in one on his own. So while he was heading down the Barbican or plunging into a heavyweight novel, he wasn't excommunicated by teammates more interested in boozing or playing pool.

Now, there can be a temptation among some of us to venerate the 'thinking' footballer. We've been guilty, at some time or another, of wheeling out the classic line 'Camus was a goalie, you know...' We revel in former Argentina striker Jorge Valdano's philosophising on the game. We recall that Brazilian ace Socrates was a qualified doctor, or that Xabi Alonso is a big fan of American band Wilco. All of which is fine, but football exists in and of itself and obeys its own laws, where true intellect is really only displayed in or around the rectangle of play. It's the drop of the shoulder, the spacial awareness to know where to pass the ball before you even receive it, the intuition of a split-second decision. It's the same for managers and coaches, who must possess unreal levels of emotional intelligence as well as tactical acumen. For your humble correspondent, the gulf between 'football intellectual' and 'intellectual involved in football' hit home like a 30-yard thunderbastard when Roy Hodgson was appointed Liverpool manager in 2010. "He loves the theatre!" trilled his admirers. "He reads Kundera!" Alas, Roy was also the worst Liverpool manager in roughly a century. A man of undeniable talents, managing a mega-club wasn't one of them and his brief spell in charge was as depressing as The Bell Jar, his public utterances as baffling as Finnegan's Wake. I may well have enjoyed having Roy as part of my book circle - but I didn't want him relegating my club.

Thankfully, Nevin walks the line perfectly between 'boy done well' and thinking baller. He doesn't underestimate his own intelligence, nor overplay it. He enjoyed a warm and supportive upbringing, with working-class parents who helped him hone his skills without living vicariously through his successes. Nevin approached football as a source of fun and a way of keeping fit. He seemed to succeed almost despite himself.

There are a few times in this book where his freewheeling mantra appears to strain credulity, and Nevin admits that when his first child came along, he began viewing his career in a more pragmatic light. But maybe the ultimate proof is his time at Tranmere Rovers following his spell at Everton, covered in just a few pages here but described as a period which exemplified the 'playing for joy' ethos he held so dear. In the wrong hands, all this could be cloying, syrupy stuff, but given Nevin's personable nature, it never is. It also helps that he seems preternaturally assured but minus any outsized ego, that he is generally free of cynicism and that he can poke fun at the 'serious young man' he once was.

Each chapter is named after a song by some of Nevin's favourite bands (bonus points for including The Fall) and he genuinely seems to be transported by music in ways that football only sometimes replicates. He dedicates a chapter to meeting Morrissey, he is starstruck by his idol, John Peel, and describes being in a kind of nirvana at a Cocteau Twins gig during their Heaven or Las Vegas period. By contrast, his failure to make a Scotland World Cup squad receives little more than a shrug of the shoulders.

Unlike some of the greatest football books of recent times - say, Full Time: The Secret Life of Tony Cascarino, or Back from the Brink, the autobiography of Paul McGrath - there is no heart of darkness here, no trauma or secret that propels the drama. But Nevin does capture the sweetness and elation of both music and sport. It reminded me of a tweet posted recently by journalist Rob Chapman, who said: "Sport and music will never let you down. If you like a wide range of both activities there is always someone somewhere suddenly who with a few minutes or hours of sublime magic will suddenly fill your life with unadulterated untamed joy. It's a kind of spiritual fulfilment."

Ask fans of Chelsea, Everton, Scotland, Tranmere - Nevin most likely provided them with some of these moments of spiritual wonder, just as Celtic, New Order, the Durutti Column and now NewDad have delivered for him. If anything, you may finish this book feeling a little envious of Nevin, still weaving his way into life's penalty area, still living the dream he hadn't dreamt.

Pat Nevin - The Accidental Footballer, is published by Monoray. From €16.