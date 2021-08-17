Tuesday TV Tips: Ant and Dec check out their Irish connections — there's a Fermoy branch to Ant's family tree

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Virgin Media One, 8.30pm

Paul meets a pair of shih tzus from a puppy farm that need to learn all about domestic life, and an American bulldog struggling to cope without its owner.

Four year old Shih Tzu sisters Milly and Tilly are originally from a puppy farm, and don't know how to be proper dogs. But Paul O'Grady and the @Battersea_ team will help them

Secrets of the Museum

BBC2, 9.30pm

Curator, Lucia, is working on the V&A's first-ever exhibition of handbags, cases and trunks. She hopes a red despatch box that once belonged to Winston Churchill will form a centrepiece. And a writing case owned by Gone With The Wind star, Vivien Leigh, also features.

Our DNA story: Ant and Dec

RTÉ One, 10.05pm

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, aka Ant and Dec, visit Ireland to explore their family history.

Sport

Champions League live: play off round first leg tie — Monaco v Shakhtar Donetsk Kick Off: 8pm, RTÉ2

Radio

Ar an mBóthar R na G, 4.10pm: An archival interview with well-known singer and character Dr Michael, from Roisín na Mainiach in Conamara, who passed away earlier this year.

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Previewing Dublin's HandelFest 2021 with the Irish Baroque Orchestra's artistic director, Peter Whelan, while journalist Jenn Gannon previews hotly-tipped telly drama 9 Perfect Strangers.

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, with a 1996 Fanning Session from then-emergent Damien Dempsey, and a 2013 Studio 8 performance from indie-folk outfit Slow Skies.