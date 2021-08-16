Monday TV Tips: Rosemary to improve exam performance for teenagers; and retrofitting Cork and Limerick examined

The 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks is next month: the life stories of six young people whose fathers were killed on that earth-shattering day
Monday TV Tips: Rosemary to improve exam performance for teenagers; and retrofitting Cork and Limerick examined

Food Unwrapped with Amanda Byram

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Food Unwrapped's Healthy Hacks

Channel 4, 8pm

So-called 'superfoods' investigated. A look at the health claims behind pomegranates in India, and how the fruit is helping in the battle against Alzheimer's. Amanda Byram looks into reports that rosemary can help improve exam performance for teenagers.

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Another chance to catch this one in which Duncan Stewart travels to Limerick and Cork to find out if we can retrofit our cities and build communities suitable for families within the city limits.

Children of 9/11: Our Story

Channel 4, 9pm

The 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks is next month: the life stories of six young people whose fathers were killed on that earth-shattering day.

Celebrity MasterChef

BBC1, 9pm

The celebrity cooks are model and TV personality Penny Lancaster, X Factor winner Megan McKenna, broadcaster Melanie Sykes, Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid. 

Celebrity Masterchef: Patrick Grant, Nabil Abdulrashid, Penny Lancaster, Melanie Sykes and Megan McKenna
Celebrity Masterchef: Patrick Grant, Nabil Abdulrashid, Penny Lancaster, Melanie Sykes and Megan McKenna

Star Trek

TG4, 9.30pm

The brash James T Kirk tries to live up to his father's legacy with Mr Spock keeping him in check as a vengeful Romulan from the future creates black holes to destroy the Federation one planet at a time.

Radio

Ó Mhuir go Sliabh R na G, 4.10pm: Damien Ó Dónaill is joined by Donnchadh Ó Baoill to walk by Abhainn Chroithlí in Co Donegal.

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Eimear McBride discusses her new novel Something Out of Place, while the weeknight arts magazine looks at Seattle grunge outfit Pearl Jam's 'Ten' album as it hits its thirtieth anniversary.

The Stephen McCauley Show BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: American singer and songwriter BC Camplight talks to Stephen McCauley about his new tunes and upcoming touring.

Across the Line: Introducing BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm: Highlights and interviews from Stendhal Festival in Limavady - the first music festival on the island since the onset of Covid-19 in March of 2020.

Read More

Wild ways: Grow your own medicinal herbs

More in this section

Cork In 50 Artworks, No 17: Portrait of Dónal Cam O’Sullivan Beare Cork In 50 Artworks, No 17: Portrait of Dónal Cam O’Sullivan Beare
Culture That Made Me: Phil Coulter on Derry, Van the Man, and swinging London  Culture That Made Me: Phil Coulter on Derry, Van the Man, and swinging London 
Theatre returns to Cork: Young Offenders star to appear in Brian Friel classic  Theatre returns to Cork: Young Offenders star to appear in Brian Friel classic 
food unwrappedsuperfoodspomegranatesalzheimer'srosemaryexam performanceteenagerschildren of 9/11: our story9/11september 11celebrity masterchefstar trekperson: amanda byramperson: penny lancasterperson: megan mckennaperson: melanie sykesperson: patrick grantperson: nabil abdulrashidperson: eimear mcbride
Monday TV Tips: Rosemary to improve exam performance for teenagers; and retrofitting Cork and Limerick examined

10 of the most amazing submissions from the world’s biggest photo contest

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices