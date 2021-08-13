Five Things For the Weekend: Live music, comedy, and a new streaming show starring Nicole Kidman 

Two emerging stars of the comedy scene share the bill for two appearances at the covered courtyard of Triskel Christchurch in Cork.
Early reviews have been mixed about the new drama series set at a wellness resort, but the star power of Nicole Kidman is likely to get plenty viewers along for an initial look at least.
Cork-based talents KeSTine and Outside YP give a glimpse of how the local hip-hop scene is doing. Part of the Everyman's series of shows at Elizabeth Fort.
The Dublin rapper got rave reviews for his Town's Dead album, and is performing a daytime and evening show at Connolly's outdoor venue.
The lead singer with the hugely popular Irish band plays two shows at O’ Mahony’s of Watergrasshill.