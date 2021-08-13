Five Things For the Weekend: Live music, comedy, and a new streaming show starring Nicole Kidman 

1|comedy| Emma Doran and Shane Daniel Byrne

Two emerging stars of the comedy scene share the bill for two appearances at the covered courtyard of Triskel Christchurch in Cork.

Friday, 6.30pm & 8.30pm, triskelartscentre.ie

2|streaming| Nine Perfect Strangers

Early reviews have been mixed about the new drama series set at a wellness resort, but the star power of Nicole Kidman is likely to get plenty viewers along for an initial look at least.

Amazon Prime, from Friday

3|hip hop| Olympio X OUTSIDER Collectiv

Cork-based talents KeSTine and Outside YP give a glimpse of how the local hip-hop scene is doing. Part of the Everyman's series of shows at Elizabeth Fort.

Saturday, 7.30pm, everymancork.com

4 |live music| Kojaque

The Dublin rapper got rave reviews for his Town's Dead album, and is performing a daytime and evening show at Connolly's outdoor venue.

Saturday, connollysofleap.com/

5 |live music| Paul Noonan (Bell X1)

The lead singer with the hugely popular Irish band plays two shows at O’ Mahony’s of Watergrasshill.

Sunday, 3pm and 7pm, tickets via uticket.ie/venue/o-mahony-s-of-watergrasshill



