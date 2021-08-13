Five Things For the Weekend: Live music, comedy, and a new streaming show starring Nicole Kidman 

Indoor events may be waiting for their roadmap, but there are several outdoor options 
Five Things For the Weekend: Live music, comedy, and a new streaming show starring Nicole Kidman 

Kojaque is in Leap, Co Cork. 

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 11:00
Des O’Driscoll

1|comedy| Emma Doran and Shane Daniel Byrne 

Two emerging stars of the comedy scene share the bill for two appearances at the covered courtyard of Triskel Christchurch in Cork.

Friday, 6.30pm & 8.30pm, triskelartscentre.ie

2|streaming| Nine Perfect Strangers

 Early reviews have been mixed about the new drama series set at a wellness resort, but the star power of Nicole Kidman is likely to get plenty viewers along for an initial look at least.

Amazon Prime, from Friday

3|hip hop| Olympio X OUTSIDER Collectiv

Cork-based talents KeSTine and Outside YP give a glimpse of how the local hip-hop scene is doing. Part of the Everyman's series of shows at Elizabeth Fort.

Saturday, 7.30pm, everymancork.com 

4 |live music| Kojaque 

The Dublin rapper got rave reviews for his Town's Dead album, and is performing a daytime and evening show at Connolly's outdoor venue.

Saturday, connollysofleap.com/

5 |live music| Paul Noonan (Bell X1) 

The lead singer with the hugely popular Irish band plays two shows at O’ Mahony’s of Watergrasshill.

Sunday, 3pm and 7pm, tickets via uticket.ie/venue/o-mahony-s-of-watergrasshill


Read More

B-Side the Leeside, Cork's Greatest Records: Trouble, by Belsonic Sound 


More in this section

Five Munster artists are on the shortlist for the Zurich Portrait Prize Five Munster artists are on the shortlist for the Zurich Portrait Prize
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album
'Surprise surprise': Cork venue The Kino reopens under new management 'Surprise surprise': Cork venue The Kino reopens under new management
Five Things For the Weekend: Live music, comedy, and a new streaming show starring Nicole Kidman 

First picture of Florence Pugh on set in Wicklow released

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices