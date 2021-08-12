First picture of Florence Pugh on set in Wicklow released

The first official photograph from the set of The Wonder has been released today.

Shooting for the new Netflix film, which stars Florence Pugh of Little Women and Black Widow, has just begun in Co Wicklow.

Pugh plays lead character Lib Wright in the adaptation, which is based on Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. The psychological thriller is set in a small midlands village in 1862, seven years after the end of the Great Famine, and was inspired by the legendary ‘fasting girls’.

Today’s photograph shows Pugh in character as Lib, an English nurse brought to Ireland to observe a curious 11-year-old named Anna O’Donnell - who has managed to survive without any food for months.

Tourists and pilgrims have flocked to witness the ‘fasting girl’, with the film’s main question being whether the village is harbouring a saint, or something much more ominous.

Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, and Kíla Lord Cassidy join Pugh in the adaptation alongside Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O'Byrne, and David Wilmot.

The film is the first Fiona Lamptey commission outside of Britain since she started heading the new Netflix UK and Ireland film slate. It was co-written by Donoghue, who also wrote the novel that inspired the 2010 film Room.

Acclaimed Chilean director Sebastián Lelio is at the helm of The Wonder, with Donoghue, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe producing.

“Bringing the powerful novel The Wonder by Emma Donoghue to the screen not only offers me the chance to portray the collision between reason and faith, individual and community, obedience and rebellion but also to explore my own interpretation of what a period film can be,” said Lelio.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that the magnetic and courageous Florence Pugh will play our fierce female lead.”

The Wonder is set to be released on Netflix in 2022.