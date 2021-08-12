Five Munster artists are on the shortlist for the Zurich Portrait Prize

The shortlist for this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland has been announced - and among the 24 entries selected from hundreds, five have been created by artists from the Munster region.

Emily O'Flynn and Paul O'Neill from Cork, Liz Purtill from Kerry, Julia Mitchell from Tipperary, and Gráinne Moloney from Clare are in the running for the prestigious award, which comes with a cash prize of €15,000, and a commission of work for the national portrait collection, worth a further €5,000.

Two additional awards of €1,500 will be given to highly commended works, as judged by artist Eamonn Doyle, art history professor Róisín Kennedy; and Seán Kissane, curator at IMMA.

Knight of Kilcooley Abbey, 2021, Julia Mitchell

Meanwhile, Cork also has representation in the Zurich Young Portrait Prize, now entering its third year, with Mia Buckley, 17 and Niamh Brady, 18, being shortlisted for their age category.

There'll be winners in each age group up to 18 years, and each will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize. An overall winner will also be selected by visual artist Aideen Barry; artist, art teacher and activist Joe Caslin; and Tadhg Crowley, Senior Curator of Education and Community at the Glucksman.

An exhibition of the shortlist chosen by judges will go on display in the National Gallery in Dublin, from 13 November 2021 to 3 April 2022. The exhibition will then go to Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, where it will be displayed between 23 April and 17 July 2022.

Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, says, “The Zurich Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland continue to go from strength to strength. Our aim is to encourage interest in and excitement about contemporary portraiture, and we’re thrilled to have Zurich partnering with us once again as we do so.

"A terrific selection of works has been shortlisted this year for both competitions, and we look forward to the exhibitions later this year at the Gallery and next year in Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.”