'Surprise surprise': Cork venue The Kino reopens under new management

The Kino cultural venue in Cork has reopened its doors to the public under new management. For now, the Washington Street facility is operating just as a café, but organisers are planning to expand the range of entertainment offerings once Covid-era restrictions on events are relaxed.

"Surprise Surprise - The Kino has reopened with a new crew and management! Come on in and say hello to the new team", reads a post accompanying a photograph of the venue's redecorated interior.