Line-up revealed for It Takes A Village music festival in Co Cork

The lineup has been revealed for the third It Takes A Village festival at Trabolgan, Co Cork. Cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the weekend event (September 17-19) at the holiday centre will again include chalet accommodation, with organisers stressing that all performances will take place in accordance with government health guidelines.

A stage will be installed at the centre's roofed courtyard, while other venues will include a marquee, and the adjacent beach. The festival was a recipient of a grant under the Government's Live Performance Support Scheme.