Line-up revealed for It Takes A Village music festival in Co Cork

The lineup has been revealed for the third It Takes A Village festival at Trabolgan, Co Cork. Cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the weekend event (September 17-19) at the holiday centre will again include chalet accommodation, with organisers stressing that all performances will take place in accordance with government health guidelines.
A stage will be installed at the centre's roofed courtyard, while other venues will include a marquee, and the adjacent beach. The festival was a recipient of a grant under the Government's Live Performance Support Scheme.
Highlights of the all-Irish lineup include Blindboy hosting a live edition of his hugely popular podcast; reunited Sligo band Those Nervous Animals, who recently re-released their 1980s hit, My Friend John; and Gemma Dunleavy, the Dublin singer whose Up The Flats track has become one of the anthems of the lockdown era.
Early Bird tickets go on sale at noon today, Wednesday, August 11, for €189pp, with any remaining tickets available from Thursday for €209. Tickets can be purchased in groups of 2–9, with the price including three nights' accommodation in a chalet, admission to the performances, and access to the swimming pool and other facilities.
One of the organisers, Joe Kelly – part of the Good Room promoters who also run Live At St Lukes in Cork, and previously the Kino – said he was delighted the festival could take place.
“It's great to be back running events again and providing an outlet for Irish artists. Trabolgan is a brilliant facility, I think a lot of people are eager to get back to havingfun again, even it is under some restrictions,” said Kelly.
Those attending the festival must present either a Digital Covid Cert or a Negative Antigen Test or a Negative PCR Test on arrival at the gates.
- For further information and tickets, see www.ittakesavillage.fm