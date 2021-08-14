Saturday TV Tips: "Get in. Get out. Get even" — movie favourites and movie remakes 

Harry Potter, James Bond — and The Italian Job on screens this evening
The Italian Job: the original film was out in 1969 and was remade in 2003

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Michael Johnson Meets Ellie Simmonds 

Channel 4, 4.30pm

The US Olympic sprint legend interviews Ellie Simmonds, who shot to fame after returning from Beijing 2008 as Britain's youngest ever Paralympic gold medallist. Now, on the eve of her fourth Games, she talks about the pressures of teen stardom and her ambitions for Tokyo 2020.

Ellie Simmonds. Picture: Channel 4/PA Wire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The wizard must uncover the secrets of Lord Voldemort's past to try to end the evil sorcerer's reign of terror. Fantasy adventure sequel, with Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Gambon.

Jim Broadbent and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
Casino Royale

RTÉ2, 8.10pm

James Bond is dispatched on the trail of Le Chiffre, an international criminal financing terrorist organisations around the world. Bond’s investigation leads to a casino in Montenegro, where he takes part in a high-stakes poker game in a bid to bankrupt Le Chiffre and put an end to his plans. With Daniel Craig, Eva Green, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Daniel Craig and Eva Green in Casino Royale
Love Island: Unseen Bits

Virgin Media 2, 9pm

Iain Stirling narrates a round-up of everything that has been happening in the villa over the past week, with a selection of previously unaired moments.

The Italian Job

Virgin Media 2, 10.05pm

A crook double-crosses his partners, who devise a daring plan to exact revenge and reclaim their ill-gotten gains. Crime thriller remake, starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron.

The Italian Job: Charlize Theron and Mark Wahlberg
Hope Springs

TG4, 9.25pm

Comedy with Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones and Steve Carell. A couple attends an intense, week-long counselling session to work on their relationship.

Kay Soames (Meryl Streep) and Arnold Soames (Tommy Lee Jones) in Hope Springs
Sport

All Ireland football sem-final. Dublin v Mayo. Throw-in 6pm. RTÉ2; Ladies football championship semi-finals. Cork v Meath, 1.30pm, and Dublin v Mayo, 3.45pm, TG4; Premier League: Manchester United v Leeds United, 12.30pm BT Sport; Norwich City v Liverpool, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Radio

Weekend Drive Lyric FM, 4pm: Classical favourites for your afternoon's journey, plus new words from Ireland-based poets at 6pm in Poetry File: Chicago-born scribe Julie O’ Callaghan reads 'Early on Indian Hill'.

