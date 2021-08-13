TV review: Fraught drama about a volcano erupting — I love it

(Netflix) is fraught from the first frame. A wriggling hand covered in ash, a bit of tense cello, you’re not going to get much feel-good from this eight-part drama. But then a show about a remote Icelandic community living near a volatile volcano was never going to feel like .
katlaicelandic thrillerscandi noirdisaster movietensionvolcanoicelandictelevision#the great irish summervolcanic eruptionvolcano eruptingplace: icelandplace: vikplace: katlaperson: guðrún ýr eyfjörðperson: íris tanja flygenringperson: ingvar sigurdssonperson: aliette opheimperson: þorsteinn bachmannperson: haraldur stefanssonperson: sólveig arnarsdóttirperson: baltasar breki samperperson: birgitta birgisdóttirperson: björn thors