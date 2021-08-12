Thursday TV Tips: Discworld fans will love or hate this adaptation filled with chaos and charismatic misfits

Plus - check out the gorgeous gardens across the country in Ireland's Garden Heroes
The Watch is a new original series from BBC America and BBC Studios.

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Ireland’s Garden Heroes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Visits this week to Fiona Crawley in Ardee, Co. Louth; Lamber De Bie in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny; and Catherine McCann in Glenmalure, Co. Wicklow.

The Watch

BBC Two, 9pm (two episodes back-to-back)

The Watch is an adaptation of Terry Prachett's beloved novels.
The Watch is an adaptation of Terry Prachett's beloved novels.

This is an eight-part dramatisation of Terry Pratchett's beloved Discworld series of novels. The books are wise and witty and downright wonderfully weird in so many ways — they are worth reading and re-reading for sure. 

Some fans have been devastated that the series has sexed up some characters and plain old messed up others. But it's an adaptation, so maybe approach it in that spirit.

In tonight's opening episode, the City Watch's cranky Captain Sam Vimes comes before Death himself.

Don't Diet, Lose Weight

Channel 4, 10pm

In a radical experiment, two people who have tried to lose weight through dieting in the past, now try without dieting.

Radio

Assignment, BBC World Service, 8pm

Israel’s Arab population is in the grip of a deadly crime wave. With a new coalition in government, including an Arab party, Yolande Knell meets victims’ families to find out what’s going on.

Turn back time: What you eat can make you look and feel younger

