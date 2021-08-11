Wednesday TV Tips: Sharon Shannon travels the River Shannon in Heartlands

Heartlands

TG4, 8.30pm

New series. Fáilte Ireland and TG4 join forces with renowned Irish musician Sharon Shannon on a four-week travel and music programme. In this episode Sharon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin catching up with a host of musical friends, such as Liam Ó Maonlaoi (Hothouse Flowers), Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Eleanor Shanley, Nathan Carter, The Henshaws, Seamus Begley, Mundy, Gerry ‘Banjo’ O’Connor and Susan O’Neill.

They visit Cavan, Roscommon, Leitrim, Longford, Westmeath, Offaly, Galway, Clare and Tipperary.

Sharon and Caoilinn with Liam Ó Maonlaí and Steve Wickham

Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds

Channel 4, 8pm

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer look back at two of their biggest builds, as couples in Huddersfield and Woodford went all out to overhaul their homes beyond recognition

George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations

Channel 4, 9pm

Architect George Clarke George meets first-time renovators Erin and Oliver, who dream of turning a dilapidated North Yorkshire barn into a stunning country home

Tabú: Céad Míle Fáilte

TG4, 9.30pm

Designed in 2000 as a temporary, six-month solution to Ireland's growing number of asylum applications, the current Direct Provision process struggles to cope. This programme focuses on people who seek refuge here to escape conflict, trauma or domestic abuse in their home countries. It shows what the asylum system is like in Ireland through the eyes of someone who has been sent into Direct Provision.

Céad Míle Fáilte: an immersive and heartrending documentary that casts light on a system that has been kept under wraps

Sport

UEFA Super Cup Chelsea v Villareal. kick-off 8pm. Virgin Media Two