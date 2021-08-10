Tuesday TV Tips: Crossing the border on a ferry — Four Seasons in One Day

Five Bedrooms

RTÉ2, 9:35

Australian comedy-drama about five people at different times of their lives: they bond after they find themselves seated together at the singles table at a wedding. After a few too many drinks, the solution to all of their problems seems to be buying a five-bedroom house together.

This week, Harry's date with Pete goes well, but leads to an awkward encounter with his mother, while a love-struck Ainsley finally plucks up the courage to reveal how she feels to Ben. And unaware that everyone is gathered at the house for the surprise party she forbade Ainsley from holding, Heather shares a home truth or two, leading to further revelations.

Jonnie's Blade Camp

Channel 4, 10pm

Jonnie Peacock

The Paralympics are due to begin on Aug 24 and, as part of the build-up, Jonnie Peacock helps five young amputees discover their sporting potential. Jonnie was just five when he contracted meningitis, and had his right leg amputated below the knee.

Jonnie won gold in the 100m T44 final at the 2012 Paralympics in London, and successfully defended his title in 2016. He is now hoping to make it a hat-trick after being selected for this year's games.

Over the course of this documentary, the youngsters will take part in a year-long training camp, where Jonnie draws on state-of-the-art technology, inspirational guest coaches and his own experiences to help the youngsters accomplish things they never thought possible.

He begins though by meeting the kids and asking them to set their own ambitious goals. Jonnie also prepares them to sprint their first-ever 100 metres on their prosthetic blades.

Four Seasons in One Day

RTÉ One, 11pm

The border between the Republic of Ireland and the UK runs in the middle of glacial fjord, Carlingford Lough. Passengers on a ferry crossing the lough between Ireland and Northern Ireland reflect on the frontier.

Daisy Maskell: Insomnia and Me

BBC1, 11.05pm

Breakfast radio host, Daisy Maskell, suffers insomnia. She meets experts and other sufferers, and tests a multitude of remedies and treatments to try to finally get a good night's sleep.

Daisy Maskell looks at how insomnia has impacted her adult life and finds out why it's a growing problem for 16 to 24 year-olds. BBC

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts mag covers The Cormorant literary journal as part of its preview of Sligo’s Tread Softly festival, ahead of the launch of a collection of selected features.