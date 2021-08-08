Sunday TV Tips: That's a wrap on Tokyo 2020

The Man Comes Around: Johnny Cash in Ireland

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The story of singer Johnny Cash’s tour in 1963 and his relationship with Ireland, featuring archive footage and first-hand accounts of a troubled time in the country star’s life.

Johnny Cash at the Majestic Ballroom in Mallow

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 9pm

The relationship-based reality show continues with the single people living under the watchful gaze of viewers.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Virgin Media One, 10pm

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix travel across France in search of ingredients for an oyster festival being hosted in Arcachon by an old friend of Fred's.

The Girl on the Train

Channel 4, 10.10pm

An alcoholic gets drawn into a web of intrigue when she becomes fascinated by a woman's disappearance. Thriller, starring Emily Blunt and Rebecca Ferguson

The Girl On The Train

Sport

GAA: All Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final. TG4, 1pm.

Second All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final: Kilkenny v Cork, Throw-in 3.30pm, RTÉ2

Tokyo 2020: the final Today at the Games after 16 days of enthralling action in Tokyo

Radio

Documentary on One: Beirut, RTÉ 1, 6pm: An Irish army officer witnessed the August 4, 2020, explosion in Beirut which killed 207. One year later, he returns to the city to recall that day, and learn about the aftermath.

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Politics, Pleasure & Empire — Making Ireland’s Grand Gardens: Mary Brophy explores the influences, characters, and obsessions that brought Ireland’s historic gardens into being. Part 2 of two.