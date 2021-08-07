Radio Highlights: The Beirut blast a year on, Ireland's '90s zine scene

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

Recordings from the home of Peaitín Mháirtín Bheachlaín in Leitir Mealláin in Conamara — a great place for get-togethers and music, taken from the collection of archivist Bairbre Quinn.

Bay Stories

Newstalk, 9pm

Interviews with a diverse range of people involved in the many activities associated with Dublin Bay, and exploring the wealth of heritage that exists on the capital’s doorstep. Part one of two — second half airs tomorrow (Sunday) at 8am.

SUNDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Beirut: An Irish army officer witnessed the August 4, 2020, explosion in Beirut which killed 207. One year later, he returns to the city to recall that day, and learn about the aftermath.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Politics, Pleasure & Empire — Making Ireland’s Grand Gardens: Mary Brophy explores the influences, characters, and obsessions that brought Ireland's historic gardens into being. Part 2 of 2.

MONDAY

Cork fanzines from the Cork Zine Archive: explored in a new documentary, Monday, 5pm, UCC 98.3FM

Fanzines: Alternative Stories of the '90s

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

Caroline B. Mudingo Dipanda examines the Irish 'zine scene of the '90s through a historic, cultural and social lens, including chats with Cork Zine Archive's Siobhán Bardsley, The Sultans of Ping's Morty McCarthy, and more.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Singer and musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh discusses Roisín Reimagined — her new, modern sean-nós show with the Irish Chamber Orchestra for Kilkenny Arts Festival, online August 13-15.

We Love Books

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Author Michael Egan chats about bringing Declan Kirby: GAA Star to life and talks writing tips, the benefits of belonging to a team, and why his favourite smell is an O’Neill’s football.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Singer-songwriter Dani Larkin performs her unique brand of contemporary folk in live session.

TUESDAY

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile

R na G, 1.30pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin’s guest is Meghann Scully. Hailing from Ardrahan in Co Galway, she's an author, broadcaster, and journalist with the Limerick Post, and talks here about mental health and Connemara connections.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts mag covers The Cormorant literary journal as part of its preview of Sligo's Tread Softly festival, ahead of the launch of a collection of selected features.

WEDNESDAY

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín

R na G, 1.30pm

Music from a series of concerts recorded as part of the virtual Consairtín festival of 2021: talented musicians from An Rinn Gaeltacht in Waterford in Seán and Caoimhín Ó Fearghail, with Macdara Ó Faoláin, recorded in Ionad Pobail na Rinne.

THURSDAY

Assignment

BBC World Service, 8pm

Israel’s Arab population is in the grip of a deadly crime wave. With a new coalition in government, including an Arab party, Yolande Knell meets victims’ families to find out what's going on, and what hope there is for an end to the carnage.

FRIDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

Revisiting the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as pianist Cédric Tiberghien performs Beethoven's Diabelli Variations, Op.120.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actor Niamh Algar discusses her role in new thriller movie Censor, which sees an '80s video censor try to solve her sister's disappearance as it ties further into a video nasty she's scrutinised.