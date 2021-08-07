Radio Highlights: The Beirut blast a year on, Ireland's '90s zine scene

Recordings from the home of Peaitín Mháirtín Bheachlaín in Leitir Mealláin in Conamara — a great place for get-togethers and music, taken from the collection of archivist Bairbre Quinn.
Interviews with a diverse range of people involved in the many activities associated with Dublin Bay, and exploring the wealth of heritage that exists on the capital’s doorstep. Part one of two — second half airs tomorrow (Sunday) at 8am.
Beirut: An Irish army officer witnessed the August 4, 2020, explosion in Beirut which killed 207. One year later, he returns to the city to recall that day, and learn about the aftermath.
Politics, Pleasure & Empire — Making Ireland’s Grand Gardens: Mary Brophy explores the influences, characters, and obsessions that brought Ireland's historic gardens into being. Part 2 of 2.
Caroline B. Mudingo Dipanda examines the Irish 'zine scene of the '90s through a historic, cultural and social lens, including chats with Cork Zine Archive's Siobhán Bardsley, The Sultans of Ping's Morty McCarthy, and more.
Singer and musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh discusses— her new, modern sean-nós show with the Irish Chamber Orchestra for Kilkenny Arts Festival, online August 13-15.
Author Michael Egan chats about bringingto life and talks writing tips, the benefits of belonging to a team, and why his favourite smell is an O’Neill’s football.
Singer-songwriter Dani Larkin performs her unique brand of contemporary folk in live session.
Séamus Ó Scanláin’s guest is Meghann Scully. Hailing from Ardrahan in Co Galway, she's an author, broadcaster, and journalist with the, and talks here about mental health and Connemara connections.
The weeknight arts mag coversliterary journal as part of its preview of Sligo's Tread Softly festival, ahead of the launch of a collection of selected features.
Music from a series of concerts recorded as part of the virtual Consairtín festival of 2021: talented musicians from An Rinn Gaeltacht in Waterford in Seán and Caoimhín Ó Fearghail, with Macdara Ó Faoláin, recorded in Ionad Pobail na Rinne.
Israel’s Arab population is in the grip of a deadly crime wave. With a new coalition in government, including an Arab party, Yolande Knell meets victims’ families to find out what's going on, and what hope there is for an end to the carnage.
Revisiting the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as pianist Cédric Tiberghien performs Beethoven's.
Actor Niamh Algar discusses her role in new thriller movie, which sees an '80s video censor try to solve her sister's disappearance as it ties further into a video nasty she's scrutinised.