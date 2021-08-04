Drum beats louder as live music industry increases calls for a roadmap to reopening

The National Campaign for the Arts has added its voice to calls for a defined plan for the reopening of indoor events in the coming months.

While numerous State-supported outdoor events are already taking place with public health restrictions, many people in the sector have been critical about the delay in a 'roadmap' for venues ahead of an anticipated easing of restrictions in the autumn.

The outdoor area at O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill: one of the venues to have opened to 200-capacity outdoor gigs in Cork. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Such criticisms have escalated in recent days, with the news that the All-Ireland finals at Croke Park will be allowed a capacity of 40,000 people, while music festivals have been subject to a second summer of postponements and streaming programmes - with a maximum attendance of 200 people for most outdoor music events.

While acknowledging the crisis-era supports offered by the Government, the National Campaign for the Arts has outlined what it feels is at stake for the arts in Ireland if the next steps aren't addressed soon.

"Many of the artists and arts workers NCFA represents have had their livelihoods, careers, and futures on hold for over 500 days," the organisation said in a statement.

"The publication of a roadmap with specific criteria for reopening the sector is now essential to allow us to begin the recovery, reconnect with our audiences, and ensure the continued success of our world-renowned artists."

The Electric Picnic festival, still tentatively slated for late September, went public this week with a bullet-point statement of 12 reasons why it should be allowed to continue.

It cites the availability of events in the North and Scotland to those from the Republic who are already vaccinated, as well as its own strict plans for the event itself, including a requirement to have received the full course of a vaccine 14 days prior to entry.

According to Picnic co-promoters MCD: "There has been no evidence produced to date showing that any of the Government of Ireland supported music pilot events held last June, or the many recent international events including the British Grand Prix (140,000 spectators, 70% of whom camped for 3 days), last week’s UK Latitude music festival (40,000 per day across 3 days) along with the thousands of live arena shows taking place around the world, have resulted in any spike or direct increase in Covid numbers."

Artists themselves have been vocal about the impact of a lack of a long-term plan for reopening, among them Niall Breslin, aka Bressie of The Blizzards.

"Time to open our industry. Not acceptable that we have to wait till end of August for a plan. Summer gone," Bressie said on Twitter.

New research from the Arts Council has borne witness to the impact of the Covid crisis on Ireland's artists and musicians: half of professional artists have considered abandoning their career over the past year, with 70% saying this was due to "a lack of income and/or financial pressure".