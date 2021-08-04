The Great Beyond: New two-day music festival announced for Kinsale next month

Plus, musicians, writers, and comedians will perform outdoors in Clonakilty in the coming weeks
The grounds of Ballinacurra House, near Kinsale, will host The Great Beyond.  

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 11:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Ballinacurra House may have hosted Michael Jackson in the past, but now the historic Co Cork estate is to resound with music from a host of Irish acts for a new festival.

The Great Beyond, presented by Coughlan’s Live Promotions, will be held on the grounds of the Kinsale venue, on September 11 and 12.

The two-day event will see a number of music and comedy acts take to the stage, including BellX1, Lisa Hannigan, the Frank & Walters, Wallis Bird, Bernard Casey, Laura O’Mahony and Naked Animals.

Camping is not being offered for the event. but Ballinacurra will have a bar and food available on the grounds.

 Lisa Hannigan.
Ballinacurra House is well known as the one-time base for the late singer Michael Jackson, who stayed for weeks with his three children in 2007, two years before Jackson’s death.

Individual day tickets for the festival, priced at €100, will go on sale at 10am this Friday morning, August  6, from coughlans.ie, and will be sold in pods of four and six.

The Great Beyond
The festival comes as DeBarra’s Folk Club in Clonakilty announced the return of shows to its iconic venue in West Cork over the coming weeks, welcoming musicians, writers, and comedians to the outdoor setting. 

Leading the line-up is celebrated author David Mitchell with a world-exclusive collaboration with singer-songwriters Hollie Fullbrook of Tiny Ruins. During lockdown, Fullbrook reimagined prose by Mitchell as songs, while Mitchell reimagined songs by Tiny Ruins as short fiction.

David Mitchell will read at DeBarra's. 
Lisa Hannigan, John Spillane, Sharon Shannon, Junior Brother and Neil Delamare will also be performing there, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now at debarra.ie.

