Thursday TV Tips: A crab-cooking competition ... and a murder

Plus Ireland's Garden Heroes; and Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria
Thursday TV Tips: A crab-cooking competition ... and a murder

Death in Paradise: JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare); DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert); DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little); and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington)

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 13:37
Caroline Delaney

Olympics 2020

RTÉ2

7pm — T okyo 2020 Today at the Games: Highlights of day 13 from Tokyo, including the final event of the heptathlon — the 800m — at the Olympic Stadium, plus the men's K1 200m canoe spirit final.

midnight —  Tokyo 2020: Through The Night: Early action on day 14, as the women's football final takes place at the Olympic Stadium

Ireland’s Garden Heroes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Check out gardens created by Alex Kelly in Ballickmoyler, Co Laois; Ella Tracey in rural Kilkenny, overlooking Slievenamon; and Phillip Stewart in Magherafelt, Co Derry.

Glórtha ón Imeall

TG4, 8.30pm

On the set of Jimmy’s Hall with Ken Loach; Barbara Derrane shows off her latest collection of mosiacs; and Sinéad O’Connor gives a spellbinding performance.

I Am Victoria

Channel 4, 9pm

The female-led anthology I Am is back. This episode stars one of Britain’s most acclaimed small-screen actors, the Bafta-winning Suranne Jones who first found fame in Coronation Street as the feisty Karen McDonald.

Death in Paradise

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

The team are baffled when an archaeologist is poisoned during a dig, especially as there is a distinct lack of evidence. Meanwhile, Neville enters a crab-cooking competition.

Radio

Classic Drive LyricFM, 4pm: Lorcan Murray presents classical favourites, and at 6.10pm, Culture File - Luke Clancy’s daily guide to creativity in the world around us.

Read More

Munster's top food trucks, fish and chips shops and beer gardens 

More in this section

Concert Crowd Drum beats louder as live music industry increases calls for a roadmap to reopening
The Great Beyond: New two-day music festival announced for Kinsale next month The Great Beyond: New two-day music festival announced for Kinsale next month
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor to star alongside Bill Nighy in Homeless World Cup film Tom Vaughan-Lawlor to star alongside Bill Nighy in Homeless World Cup film
ireland's garden heroesglórtha ón imealli am victoriadeath in paradiseguadaloupe#the great irish summergardeningplace: ballickmoylerplace: kilkennyplace: slievenamonplace: magherafeltperson: alex kellyperson: ella traceyperson: phillip stewartperson: sinead o'connorperson: ken loachperson: suranne jonesperson: ralf littleperson: josephine jobertperson: don warrington
Thursday TV Tips: A crab-cooking competition ... and a murder

John Whaite confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's first male partnership

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices