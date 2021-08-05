Thursday TV Tips: A crab-cooking competition ... and a murder

Olympics 2020

RTÉ2

7pm — T okyo 2020 Today at the Games: Highlights of day 13 from Tokyo, including the final event of the heptathlon — the 800m — at the Olympic Stadium, plus the men's K1 200m canoe spirit final.

midnight — Tokyo 2020: Through The Night: Early action on day 14, as the women's football final takes place at the Olympic Stadium

Ireland’s Garden Heroes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Check out gardens created by Alex Kelly in Ballickmoyler, Co Laois; Ella Tracey in rural Kilkenny, overlooking Slievenamon; and Phillip Stewart in Magherafelt, Co Derry.

Glórtha ón Imeall

TG4, 8.30pm

On the set of Jimmy’s Hall with Ken Loach; Barbara Derrane shows off her latest collection of mosiacs; and Sinéad O’Connor gives a spellbinding performance.

I Am Victoria

Channel 4, 9pm

The female-led anthology I Am is back. This episode stars one of Britain’s most acclaimed small-screen actors, the Bafta-winning Suranne Jones who first found fame in Coronation Street as the feisty Karen McDonald.

Death in Paradise

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

The team are baffled when an archaeologist is poisoned during a dig, especially as there is a distinct lack of evidence. Meanwhile, Neville enters a crab-cooking competition.

Radio

Classic Drive LyricFM, 4pm: Lorcan Murray presents classical favourites, and at 6.10pm, Culture File - Luke Clancy’s daily guide to creativity in the world around us.