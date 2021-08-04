Wednesday TV Tips: Paris Hilton can cook (kind of) in new Netflix series

New ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances
Wednesday TV Tips: Paris Hilton can cook (kind of) in new Netflix series

From a Youtube lasagne tutorial to a Netflix series: Cooking with Paris. Picture: Kit Karzen/ Netflix

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Fake or Fortune?

BBC One, 9pm

Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould investigate whether artworks are lost or previously unknown masterpieces.

The 8th

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Documentary telling the story of how Ireland overturned one of the world’s most restrictive laws on abortion. Veteran campaigner Ailbhe Smyth navigates the complexities of convincing a historically conservative electorate to vote for women’s reproductive autonomy.

The three former co-directors of Together for Yes – Gráinne Griffin, Orla O’Connor and Ailbhe Smyth — mark the anniversary of the historic 'Yes' vote
The three former co-directors of Together for Yes – Gráinne Griffin, Orla O’Connor and Ailbhe Smyth — mark the anniversary of the historic 'Yes' vote

Tabú Ag Seasamh an Fhóid

TG4, 9.30pm

As the peat harvesting industry comes to an end what effects will this have on people and the communities that were built on it. Will the death of the bogs be the death of the Midlands?

TG4: Tabú — Ag Seasamh an Fhóid. Peat harvesting examined
TG4: Tabú — Ag Seasamh an Fhóid. Peat harvesting examined

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami 

Netflix

Cocaine Cowboys focused on Miami's illegal drug trade during the 1970s and 1980s, but this six-parter, also from director Billy Corben, puts the spotlight firmly on Cuban exiles Augusto 'Willy' Falcon and Salvador 'Sal' Magluta. They were thought to be the chief US distributors for two of Colombia's biggest cartels, creating a reputed $2billion empire by smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the US in the 1980s. The series features interviews with those closest to Willy and Sal, aka 'Los Muchachos', their defence team, and the Federal officers tasked with taking them down.

Cocaine Cowboys
Cocaine Cowboys

Cooking with Paris

Netflix

Paris Hilton, who has tried her hand at modelling, acting and singing, now gets busy in the kitchen. With the help of her celebrity friends, Paris navigates new ingredients, new recipes and an array of exotic (and sometimes complex) kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take viewers from the grocery store to the finished table spread.

Paris Hilton gets busy in the kitchen
Paris Hilton gets busy in the kitchen

Radio

Arena RTÉ, 7pm Druid Theatre director, Garry Hynes, joins us to talk about her new outdoor production of Thomas Kilroy’s The Seagull which will be performed outdoors at Coole Park, County Galway, in August, and stars Jack Gleeson and Eileen Walsh.

Read More

The 8th documentary: 'Everywhere you looked there were women in tears'

More in this section

The Great Beyond: New two-day music festival announced for Kinsale next month The Great Beyond: New two-day music festival announced for Kinsale next month
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor to star alongside Bill Nighy in Homeless World Cup film Tom Vaughan-Lawlor to star alongside Bill Nighy in Homeless World Cup film
Sarah, Duchess of York book Book review: Redhead heroine of Sarah Ferguson's chaste Mills & Boon novel seems so familiar
fake or fortune?the 8thtabú ag seasamh an fhóidcocaine cowboys: the kings of miamicooking with pariscooking#the great irish summercocaineillegal drug tradedrug cartelpeatpeat harvestingbogstogether for yes#abortion lawsantiquesmasterpiecesperson: ailbhe smythperson: orla o'connorperson: grainne griffinperson: paris hiltonperson: fiona bruceperson: philip mouldperson: augusto 'willy' falconperson: salvador 'sal' maglutaperson: billy corbenperson: garry hynesperson: thomas kilroyperson: jack gleesonperson: eileen walsh
Concert Crowd

Drum beats louder as live music industry increases calls for a roadmap to reopening

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices