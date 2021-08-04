Wednesday TV Tips: Paris Hilton can cook (kind of) in new Netflix series

Fake or Fortune?

BBC One, 9pm

Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould investigate whether artworks are lost or previously unknown masterpieces.

The 8th

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Documentary telling the story of how Ireland overturned one of the world’s most restrictive laws on abortion. Veteran campaigner Ailbhe Smyth navigates the complexities of convincing a historically conservative electorate to vote for women’s reproductive autonomy.

The three former co-directors of Together for Yes – Gráinne Griffin, Orla O’Connor and Ailbhe Smyth — mark the anniversary of the historic 'Yes' vote

Tabú Ag Seasamh an Fhóid

TG4, 9.30pm

As the peat harvesting industry comes to an end what effects will this have on people and the communities that were built on it. Will the death of the bogs be the death of the Midlands?

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Netflix

Cocaine Cowboys focused on Miami's illegal drug trade during the 1970s and 1980s, but this six-parter, also from director Billy Corben, puts the spotlight firmly on Cuban exiles Augusto 'Willy' Falcon and Salvador 'Sal' Magluta. They were thought to be the chief US distributors for two of Colombia's biggest cartels, creating a reputed $2billion empire by smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the US in the 1980s. The series features interviews with those closest to Willy and Sal, aka 'Los Muchachos', their defence team, and the Federal officers tasked with taking them down.

Cooking with Paris

Netflix

Paris Hilton, who has tried her hand at modelling, acting and singing, now gets busy in the kitchen. With the help of her celebrity friends, Paris navigates new ingredients, new recipes and an array of exotic (and sometimes complex) kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take viewers from the grocery store to the finished table spread.

Radio

Arena RTÉ, 7pm Druid Theatre director, Garry Hynes, joins us to talk about her new outdoor production of Thomas Kilroy’s The Seagull which will be performed outdoors at Coole Park, County Galway, in August, and stars Jack Gleeson and Eileen Walsh.