Five things for the weekend: Live comedy, art and a new Netflix series 

Outer Banks is back, while both the Triskel and Elizabeth Fort are among the venues with live entertainment this weekend 
Five things for the weekend: Live comedy, art and a new Netflix series 

Cork Pride 2021 concludes on Sunday. 

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 11:00
Denise O’Donoghue

 1 | streaming| Outer Banks 

The second season of the hit teen drama show kicks off for another round of summer adventures and the latest action-packed episodes test the Pogues like never before.

Available from Friday, Netflix

2 | comedy| Chris Kent

The Cork comedian is just one of the acts playing at the Triskel's new outdoor courtyard this weekend. 

Friday, 6.39pm & 8.30pm, triskelartscentre.ie

Chris Kent performs at Triskel on Friday. 
Chris Kent performs at Triskel on Friday. 

3 |theatre| In One Eye, Out the Other, Tadhg Hickey 

The Everyman Outdoors continues at Elizabeth Fort and sketch artist Tadhg Hickey takes to the stage this weekend for his first solo show, which is part theatre, part stand-up comedy.

Saturday, 7.30pm, everymancork.com, €18

4 |festival| Cork Pride

This year's festivities wrap up over the long weekend with Party At The Port, a ticketed and socially-distanced drive-in party with live music and sassy drag queens aplenty.

Sunday, 3pm, corkpride.com

 5 |art| New Threads

 The exhibition  at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork  showcases more than 20 artworks that have recently come into public ownership, including Rita Duffy’s political Guantanamo amas amat and Stephen Brandes’ Chat Show.

Running until September 5, crawfordartgallery.ie

Read More

Bridgerton star Jamie Beamish: 'People ask me when is Regé-Jean coming to Waterford?'


More in this section

OMG! Aisling’s back for a fourth book and she’s jetting off to the biggest smoke yet OMG! Aisling’s back for a fourth book and she’s jetting off to the biggest smoke yet
Siobhán McSweeney and other stars in West Cork to film adaptation of Graham Norton's novel Siobhán McSweeney and other stars in West Cork to film adaptation of Graham Norton's novel
Legendary ZZ Top bassist dead at 72 Legendary ZZ Top bassist dead at 72
Five things for the weekend: Live comedy, art and a new Netflix series 

Corks newest outdoor venue kicks off series of live events

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices