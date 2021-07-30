Five things for the weekend: Live comedy, art and a new Netflix series 

1 | streaming| Outer Banks

The second season of the hit teen drama show kicks off for another round of summer adventures and the latest action-packed episodes test the Pogues like never before.

Available from Friday, Netflix

2 | comedy| Chris Kent

The Cork comedian is just one of the acts playing at the Triskel's new outdoor courtyard this weekend.

Friday, 6.39pm & 8.30pm, triskelartscentre.ie

Chris Kent performs at Triskel on Friday.

3 |theatre| In One Eye, Out the Other, Tadhg Hickey

The Everyman Outdoors continues at Elizabeth Fort and sketch artist Tadhg Hickey takes to the stage this weekend for his first solo show, which is part theatre, part stand-up comedy.

Saturday, 7.30pm, everymancork.com, €18

4 |festival| Cork Pride

This year's festivities wrap up over the long weekend with Party At The Port, a ticketed and socially-distanced drive-in party with live music and sassy drag queens aplenty.

Sunday, 3pm, corkpride.com

5 |art| New Threads

The exhibition at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork showcases more than 20 artworks that have recently come into public ownership, including Rita Duffy’s political Guantanamo amas amat and Stephen Brandes’ Chat Show.

Running until September 5, crawfordartgallery.ie