Bank Holiday Sunday TV Tips: House-swap drama in Tara Road

Go Gasta: Birr v St Rynaghs

TG4, 8.30pm

Two teams of six from two different parishes where local rivalry exists on the football pitch go head to head to see who is the strongest and fastest team.

St Rynaghs in Go Gasta

Tara Road

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

A grieving American mother and an Irishwoman agree to a two-month house-swap to help them move on from a crossroad in their lives. Dramatisation of a Maeve Binchy classic, with Andie MacDowell and Olivia Williams

Fleadhfest ’21

TG4, 9.30pm

Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin meet some of the country’s finest exponents of song, dance and music. Celebrating 70 years of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, tonight’s episode focuses on Munster. (Sligo features in Friday’s episode.)

Blind Ambition

BBC Two, 10pm

Do you need good eyesight to make great art? And how do artists react when their vision deteriorates? A one-off programme in which two visually impaired creative people explore how others cope with losing their sight.

Jamie O’Leary and Jamie MacDonald in Blind Ambition

Sport

Leinster Football final: Dublin v Kildare, (throw-in 4pm, RTÉ2). GAA: U20 football championship semi-final (TG4, 4.15pm).

Ladies GAA: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm – live streaming on TG4;

Radio

The Lost Millionaire. Documentary on One RTÉ 1, 6pm: A wealthy American goes missing from a Donegal island. Did he die? Or, did he fake his death to avoid impending scandal?