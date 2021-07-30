Friday TV Tips: Circle of Friends — spot Ryan Tubridy as an 'extra'

21 Jump Street

RTÉ2, 9pm

Two youthful-looking cops are sent undercover as high-school students to bring down a drugs ring. Comedy inspired by the 1980s TV series, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

21 Jump Street with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. Picture: PA Photo/Sony Pictures

Dunkirk

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Allied soldiers surrounded by the German Army wait for evacuation during WWII. Directed by Christopher Nolan. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and Ireland’s Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy.

Cillian Murphy in Dunkirk

Circle of Friends

Virgin Media One, 10.05pm

“I don't know why you let me go to University. It's like taking me to the top of the mountain and showing me the world, and then marching me back down, and saying, "That's what you can't have Benny, you silly great fat article.” Stars Minnie Driver, Saffron Burrows, Colin Firth, and Aidan Gillen. Directed by Pat O’Connor. And if you watch closely you'll spot a rather youthful-looking Ryan Tubridy who appeared as an extra in the 1995 film when he was in college.

Film adaptation of Maeve Binchy's Circle of Friends

Sport

Football: Ladies championship quarter-final. TG4, 7.25pm

Radio

Paul is Dead BBC Radio 4 Extra, 2pm: A documentary telling the story of how, in 1969, with The Beatles in financial and creative turmoil, a strange rumour swept the world — Paul McCartney had been killed in a road accident and replaced with a lookalike.