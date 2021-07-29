Album reviews: Dave justifies the hype, while Emma Jean-Thackray impresses 

Dave: We’re All Alone in This Together

★★★★☆

David Orobosa Omoregie deservedly won the Mercury Music Prize for his stunning debut, Psychodrama (2019). That album combined the personal and the universal, drawing on the rapper’s hard-knock upbringing in Streatham, South London while delivering a message of defiance and optimism that resonated around the world (and certainly in Dublin where he delivered a hugely moving Olympia gig in early 2019).

He now builds on his debut’s achievements with We’re All Alone in This Together. A tour de force forged out of pain, suffering and hope, it’s a stunning second act – and proof that the hype around Dave is more than justified.

But it also represents a firm progression from the sometimes frenetic Psychodrama. With chillwave figurehead James Blake receiving production credits on a number of tracks, Dave taps into a woozy psychedelic ambience. Here his peers are not London grime rappers but American artists such as Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator.

Dave specialises in songs that unfurl as intimate streams of consciousness verses even as they circle around themes that resonate beyond the four walls of his own life. He comes across as particularly anxious not to be corrupted by celebrity – or forget his roots.

“I remember when I used to be innocent/ain’t change s**t, I’m a young black belligerent,” he rhymes on opener We’re All Alone. And he underlines the scope of his ambition on Heart Attack. It starts with sampled news reports of fatal stabbings in South London and then spirals into a piano-fueler epic about racial injustice in Boris Johnson’s Britain (“when you’re black everything gets scrutinised).

The effect is both moving and disorientating. And it confirms that for Dave winning the Mercury was just the beginning.

Emma Jean-Thackray: Yellow

★★★★☆

Emma Jean-Thackray grew up playing in a brass band in Leeds while her latest album is released on an imprint of trendy electronica label Warp. Unfurling in supernovas of psychedelic funk and jazz, Yellow splits the difference between these influences.

The music is in places robustly grounded, with an almost kitchen sink solemnity. But Jean-Thackary also likes to pirouette off the deep and dark end, with tracks such as Say Something inhabiting a Seventies-inspired never-land of rare grooves and dance-floor friendly vocals.

A jazz odyssey informed by experimental electronica and rooted in the specific sense of place and community of the artist’s native Yorkshire might feel off-putting to newcomers.

But the pleasure of Yellow is how warm and catchy it is. This is a project to sweep you of your feet and convey you to the further reaches of pop. It’s a trip you’ll be thrilled to have taken.