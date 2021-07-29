Corks newest outdoor venue kicks off series of live events

Cork’s newest outdoor venue is getting ready to kick off four days of live events tonight, with David McSavage, Chris Kent, and the Lee Valley String Band amongst the acts scheduled to appear at Triskel Courtyard’s first weekend in action.

The recently adapted Christchurch space, which was brought to life by the Arts Council's In The Open – Faoin Spéir initiative and Cork City Council, is located in the courtyard of Triskel Arts Centre and can seat up to 50 people. Attendees at the roof-covered events will be in socially distanced pods, while a recently-opened cafe at Triskel will provide refreshments.