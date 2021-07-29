Corks newest outdoor venue kicks off series of live events

Cork’s newest outdoor venue is getting ready to kick off four days of live events tonight, with David McSavage, Chris Kent, and the Lee Valley String Band amongst the acts scheduled to appear at Triskel Courtyard’s first weekend in action.
The recently adapted Christchurch space, which was brought to life by the Arts Council's In The Open – Faoin Spéir initiative and Cork City Council, is located in the courtyard of Triskel Arts Centre and can seat up to 50 people. Attendees at the roof-covered events will be in socially distanced pods, while a recently-opened cafe at Triskel will provide refreshments.
After a long lockdown filled with virtual events, the team behind the venture is excited to have 38 different live shows planned for the venue over the next three weeks, with three shows programmed each day from Thursdays to Sundays until August 15.
Scullion were the latest additions to the bill, with Philip King and co performing two concerts on Saturday, August 14, at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.
Triskel is working with Verdant Productions, Cork Folk Festival, and the National String Quartet Foundation to programme the range of concerts and spoken word events, which will include comedians such as Sinead Quinlan, Laura O’Mahony, Colm O’ Regan and Emma Doran, and musical acts like Lorraine Nash, Mike Hanrahan, Torcán and Little Hours. More acts are yet to be announced.
“We are delighted that the Arts Council and Cork City Council have invested in the creation of this exciting outdoor space for the summer,” says Triskel artistic director Tony Sheehan. “For three weeks, we will have 21 acts across 38 shows, including our popular Summertime Concerts series, which will take place in Triskel Christchurch. All other shows will be in Cork’s newest outdoor venue.”
Tickets are on sale now and are released on a phased basis. Find out more at www.triskelartscentre.ie.
- Lee Valley String Band - Cork Folk Festival: 6:30pm and 8:30pm
- Siciliana Quartet and Quay Quartet: 1pm and 4pm
- Chris Kent: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Fiachra Garvey - Summertime Classical: 1pm
- Father Ted: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Mike Hanrahan: 1pm
- David McSavage: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- David Power: 1pm
- Greenshine - Cork Folk Festival: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Ficino String Trio: 1pm and 4pm
- Sinead Quinlan and Laura O'Mahony: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Aoife Burke and Alex Bernstein -Summertime Classical: 1pm
- Lorraine Nash: 6:30pm
- Chris Kent: 8:30pm
- Mike Hanrahan: 1pm
- Colm O'Regan: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Mary Hegarty: 1pm
- Torcán: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Cork Cello Quartet: 1pm and 4pm
- Emma Doran and Shane Daniel Byrne: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Paul Dunlea & Cormac McCarthy: Summertime Jazz: 1pm
- TBA: 6.30pm and 8.30pm
- Mary Hegarty: 1pm
- Little Hours: 6.30pm and 8.30pm