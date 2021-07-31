Radio Highlights: A miracle in Galway Bay, big gardens, poitín

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

This week’s edition is focused on the community of Cill Mhuirbhigh in Inis Mór, the home place of Bairbre Quinn, who made the recordings we hear in this series.

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Book of the month for July is the newly-published Mé Suibhne, by Feargal Ó Béarra — Tristan Rosenstock is joined by Breandán Ó Cróinín and Emma Nic Cárthaigh to discuss.

Full of Heart

Newstalk, 10pm

Examining the extraordinary events of October 9, 2016, when camogie player Michelle Herbert entered cardiac arrest while playing in the Limerick Junior county final.

SUNDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

'Miracle in Galway Bay': The story of cousins Sara Feeney (23) and Ellen Glynn (17), rescued after being swept out to sea on paddleboards, their families, and the volunteers who searched for them.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Politics, Pleasure & Empire: Making Ireland’s Grand Gardens: Mary Brophy explores the influences, characters and obsessions that brought Ireland's historic gardens into being. Part 1 of 2.

MONDAY

David Kitt: explores his career in a special interview, Monday, 7.30pm, BBC Ulster. Picture: Margie Jean Lewis

Scéal an Phoitín

R na G, 11am

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin brings us archive material about poitín and poitín-making in Donegal in years past — plus a few songs about the strong stuff.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Ahead of the release of the biopic of Aretha Franklin, a celebration of her most loved songs.

Ó Mhuir go Sliabh

R na G, 4.10pm

Damien Ó Dónaill sets out to explore the hills and glens of Donegal, accompanied by local guides in an effort to get to know his own corner of the world a bit better.

Fiction at the Friary and on Campus

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. Novelist and UCC law graduate Sarah Harte reads from campus, at the Aula Maxima.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

An extended conversation with Dublin singer-songwriter David Kitt about his body of work, following the recent release of retrospective album '20'.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Previewing Belfast's Eastside Arts Festival with poet Colin Hassard, plus a look at the operatic version of James Joyce's The Dead, streaming from the Gaiety Theatre on August 7 and 8.

WEDNESDAY

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

RTÉ's kids' environmental show heads back into the wild, visiting Wild Ireland in Donegal to ask how wolves can play a part in Ireland’s future and the process of re-wilding in Ireland.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A first look at Kilkenny Arts Festival with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, film reviews and a chat with fiction writer Bernard MacLaverty.

Stage School Presents

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Four original plays, co-written by kids across Ireland, all recorded remotely and broadcast on the national kids' radio service.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A live session from much-loved US band Black Pumas — recorded from their home studio in Austin, Texas.

FRIDAY

Iggy Confidential

BBC 6, 7pm

Iggy Pop spins his selection of tracks including music from rock band Sleater-Kinney, Danish punk rock band Iceage, and British jazz group Sons of Kemet.