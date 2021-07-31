Radio Highlights: A miracle in Galway Bay, big gardens, poitín

This week’s edition is focused on the community of Cill Mhuirbhigh in Inis Mór, the home place of Bairbre Quinn, who made the recordings we hear in this series.
Book of the month for July is the newly-published, by Feargal Ó Béarra — Tristan Rosenstock is joined by Breandán Ó Cróinín and Emma Nic Cárthaigh to discuss.
Examining the extraordinary events of October 9, 2016, when camogie player Michelle Herbert entered cardiac arrest while playing in the Limerick Junior county final.
'Miracle in Galway Bay': The story of cousins Sara Feeney (23) and Ellen Glynn (17), rescued after being swept out to sea on paddleboards, their families, and the volunteers who searched for them.
Politics, Pleasure & Empire: Making Ireland’s Grand Gardens: Mary Brophy explores the influences, characters and obsessions that brought Ireland's historic gardens into being. Part 1 of 2.
Áine Ní Bhreisleáin brings us archive material about poitín and poitín-making in Donegal in years past — plus a few songs about the strong stuff.
Ahead of the release of the biopic of Aretha Franklin, a celebration of her most loved songs.
Damien Ó Dónaill sets out to explore the hills and glens of Donegal, accompanied by local guides in an effort to get to know his own corner of the world a bit better.
A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. Novelist and UCC law graduate Sarah Harte reads from campus, at the Aula Maxima.
An extended conversation with Dublin singer-songwriter David Kitt about his body of work, following the recent release of retrospective album '20'.
Previewing Belfast's Eastside Arts Festival with poet Colin Hassard, plus a look at the operatic version of James Joyce's, streaming from the Gaiety Theatre on August 7 and 8.
RTÉ's kids' environmental show heads back into the wild, visiting Wild Ireland in Donegal to ask how wolves can play a part in Ireland’s future and the process of re-wilding in Ireland.
A first look at Kilkenny Arts Festival with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, film reviews and a chat with fiction writer Bernard MacLaverty.
Four original plays, co-written by kids across Ireland, all recorded remotely and broadcast on the national kids' radio service.
A live session from much-loved US band Black Pumas — recorded from their home studio in Austin, Texas.
Iggy Pop spins his selection of tracks including music from rock band Sleater-Kinney, Danish punk rock band Iceage, and British jazz group Sons of Kemet.