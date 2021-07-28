End of an Era: TV channel Sky One leaves screens in September

Sky One will be retired to make room for a new channel called Sky Showcase and an on-demand service called Sky Max
Sky is the biggest satellite service in Ireland.

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 14:30
Nollaig O'Connor

Satellite broadcaster Sky announced today that it will retire its Sky One brand this autumn and replace it with Sky Showcase.

The new flagship channel will feature the most popular shows across Sky’s portfolio including documentaries, films, crime and comedy shows.

Another new channel will also be launched. Sky Max will be an on-demand service that will show Sky’s original dramas like A Discovery of Witches and COBRA as well as panel shows including Never Mind the Buzzcocks and A League of Their Own.

The changes, which come into effect from September 1, represent the end of an era for Sky and come as the television industry is being challenged by the rise of on-demand streaming services led by Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+.

While the Sky brand and business remains strong, the impact of the pandemic was felt as live sports were cancelled and advertising fell. This change-up is seen as a step to ensure future growth.

Launched in February 1989 as Sky Television, Sky was one of the first satellite services in Ireland. In 1998, it became Ireland’s first digital television service, known as Sky Digital. Today, it remains the biggest satellite service in Ireland.

Commenting on the shake-up, communications executive for Sky Ireland, Cara McAllister, says that it’s an exciting time.

“We will be saying goodbye to Sky One, but the new channels will feature the best creative content from across all our Sky channels making it easier to find what to watch. It is a very exciting time."

Sky Comedy and Sky Atlantic will remain the home of high-concept original dramas as well as being the home of popular HBO and Showtime shows.

The channels will be available to Sky customers at no extra charge. They will also launch on streaming service NOW, Virgin Media Ireland, and Eir Vision.

#sky
Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

