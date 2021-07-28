Details revealed of new music event in Co Cork, with The Coronas, Bell X1 and Tolü Makay

Organisers of the Indiependence festival have unveiled Autumn Air, a new series of gigs for Mitchelstown
Bell X1: among the headliners at Autumn Air. Pic: Johnny Savage

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 10:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

Having departed their longtime site at Mitchelstown's Deer Farm, Cork-based summer festival INDIE (the former Indiependence) has returned for Autumn Air - a bespoke series of gigs in its spiritual home.

BellX1, The Coronas, The Frank & Walters, Roisin O, Aslan, Tolü Makay, Jerry Fish and Lyra are some of the headliners set for the event between September 8 and 12.

Joining them at some of Mitchelstown's finest haunts - Jackie O'Briens, Walshs, The Hunters Rest and An Bodhrán - will be Hermitage Green, Stephanie Rainey, Something Happens, Aimée, Liam Ó Maonlaí & Cormac Begley, Hudson Taylor, The Blizzards, The Scratch, True Tides and bringing Autumn Air to a close on Sunday night, Wild Youth with special guests Royseven.

Special guests over the five nights include Moncrieff, Emma Langford, Lorraine Nash, D. Cullen, Brad Heidi, Stevie G and more.

"It's a real pleasure to bring more quality artists and some old friends back to Mitchelstown for Autumn Air", said Shane Dunne, MD of INDIE. 

"It's where we started and it's a special place for everyone who has played here, been to the festival, and had good times with us over the years. A huge thanks from us all at INDIE to the venues and everyone in Mitchelstown who have made these amazing shows happen, we hope you enjoy them. It's good to be back."

Concerts will be run based on public health guidance at the time of the event. Tickets will be sold in pods of 4 or 6. The lead booker will be asked to provide contact information for any potential contact tracing. 

The schedule for Autumn Air.
