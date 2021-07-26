Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental pays TikTok homage to Mr. Tayto with his new EP

A national hero gets his dues, as a follow-up from April's 'Autistic Legend' album, where he confronted prevailing attitudes to neurodivergence in Irish music
Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental pays TikTok homage to Mr. Tayto with his new EP

Craic Boi Mental, with muse Mr Tayto.

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 10:58
Mike McGrath Bryan

Hailing from Turner's Cross in Cork City, and currently resident near Schull, rapper and producer Craic Boi Mental has spent the last number of years building a varied and unique body of musical work.

Emerging in 2015, he's walked the lines between largely self-produced hip-hop, internet subcultures and Irish pop-culture touchstones, with a specific grá for one mascot in particular.

Last week, the rapper released Tayto Gang Anthems - a extended-play love-letter to Tayto crisps, and their suited-and-booted spokes-spud, Mr Tayto.

Craic Boi Mental has taken to TikTok to help promote his 'Tayto Gang Anthems' EP.
Craic Boi Mental has taken to TikTok to help promote his 'Tayto Gang Anthems' EP.

"He be having you weak/movin' round to the beat/big potato cheeks/the realest of Gs", opines the rapper in the opening bars of Tayto Bop - and it sets the tone for ten minutes of idiosyncratic beats and hooks, with a share-size bag of surreal humour.

Rather than go the usual route of making a music video to accompany a leadoff single for his new record, he's been embracing TikTok this time around, making the most of the platform's emphasis on shortform video.

He's also used the platform to further centre his neurodivergence in his content - following up from the April release of Autistic Legend, an altogether more serious affair that saw the rapper address his adult autism diagnosis, highlighting the difficulties for neurodivergent artists in Ireland.

Read More

'The country needs better services for autistic people': Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental  

More in this section

Sunday TV Tips: Duplicitous men, diplomacy, duels — all in a day's work for Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots Sunday TV Tips: Duplicitous men, diplomacy, duels — all in a day's work for Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots
Saturday TV Tips: A day of movie classics from the past 60 years Saturday TV Tips: A day of movie classics from the past 60 years
Pride short story: The Mark of Difference, by Kel Menton Pride short story: The Mark of Difference, by Kel Menton
Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental pays TikTok homage to Mr. Tayto with his new EP

6 ways to get artsy with your family in Munster this summer

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices