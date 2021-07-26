Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental pays TikTok homage to Mr. Tayto with his new EP

Hailing from Turner's Cross in Cork City, and currently resident near Schull, rapper and producer Craic Boi Mental has spent the last number of years building a varied and unique body of musical work.
Emerging in 2015, he's walked the lines between largely self-produced hip-hop, internet subcultures and Irish pop-culture touchstones, with a specific grá for one mascot in particular.
Last week, the rapper released Tayto Gang Anthems - a extended-play love-letter to Tayto crisps, and their suited-and-booted spokes-spud, Mr Tayto.
"He be having you weak/movin' round to the beat/big potato cheeks/the realest of Gs", opines the rapper in the opening bars of- and it sets the tone for ten minutes of idiosyncratic beats and hooks, with a share-size bag of surreal humour.
Rather than go the usual route of making a music video to accompany a leadoff single for his new record, he's been embracing TikTok this time around, making the most of the platform's emphasis on shortform video.
He's also used the platform to further centre his neurodivergence in his content - following up from the April release of, an altogether more serious affair that saw the rapper address his adult autism diagnosis, highlighting the difficulties for neurodivergent artists in Ireland.
- Stream Tayto Gang Anthems below - and check out Craic Boi's TikTok here.