Plus a tropical garden in Ballinteer is a Garden Hero contender
Thursday TV Tips: A murder mystery on tropical paradise island — and a familiar face returns

Death in Paradise is back on TV this evening

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Ireland’s Garden Heroes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Horticulturalist Jimi Blake, garden designer Niall Maxwell and landscape designer Ingrid Swan evaluate the work of amateur gardeners across the country. Featuring Leo Maher’s suburban Ballinteer garden with tropical plants; Joanna Sloan's creative garden in Dunganstown in Wicklow; and Deborah Begley's magical fairy garden in Killmallock.

Ireland's Garden Heroes. Niall Maxwell, Ingrid Swan and Jimi Blake

Glórtha ón Imeall

TG4, 8.30pm

Performances and interview from Christy Moore who talks about his path through life and song, Kerry slam poet Séamus Barra Ó Súilleabháin performs and contributions from artist Deirdre McKenna from An Daingean.

Death in Paradise

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

A TV news presenter is found dead in her pool and suspicion falls on her co-host. It proves a tricky case — until a former member of the team turns up to lend a hand.

Keep watching the series too as West Cork actress, Ayoola Smart, turns up in a few weeks. 

Radio

Classic Drive LyricFM, 4pm: Lorcan Murray presents classical favourites, and at 6.10pm, Culture File - Luke Clancy’s daily guide to creativity in the world around us.

Thursday TV Tips: A murder mystery on tropical paradise island — and a familiar face returns

Louise O'Neill
