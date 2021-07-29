Thursday TV Tips: A murder mystery on tropical paradise island — and a familiar face returns

Horticulturalist Jimi Blake, garden designer Niall Maxwell and landscape designer Ingrid Swan evaluate the work of amateur gardeners across the country. Featuring Leo Maher’s suburban Ballinteer garden with tropical plants; Joanna Sloan's creative garden in Dunganstown in Wicklow; and Deborah Begley's magical fairy garden in Killmallock.
Performances and interview from Christy Moore who talks about his path through life and song, Kerry slam poet Séamus Barra Ó Súilleabháin performs and contributions from artist Deirdre McKenna from An Daingean.
A TV news presenter is found dead in her pool and suspicion falls on her co-host. It proves a tricky case — until a former member of the team turns up to lend a hand.
Keep watching the series too as West Cork actress, Ayoola Smart, turns up in a few weeks.
LyricFM, 4pm: Lorcan Murray presents classical favourites, and at 6.10pm, Culture File - Luke Clancy’s daily guide to creativity in the world around us.