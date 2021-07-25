Sunday TV Tips: Duplicitous men, diplomacy, duels — all in a day's work for Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots

— And Cork's Fiona Shaw as a British ambassador in Baptiste
Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart in Mary Queen of Scots 

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Go Gasta

TG4, 8.30pm

Two teams of six go head to head to see who is the strongest and fastest. Cratloe and Sixmilebridge this week.

Well balanced: the Sixmilebridge team compete in Go Gasta
Baptiste

BBC One, 9pm

With a corrupt cop son in prison, a recovering addict daughter, a baby granddaughter, a pronounced limp, and a great many other demons, Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo) has a lot going on. Also stars Cork’s Fiona Shaw as a British Ambassador.

Baptiste: Fiona Shaw plays the role of Emma Chambers, a British Ambassador whose entire family disappears on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains Picture: PBS/BBC
Mary Queen of Scots

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin, Elizabeth I, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment. Drama, starring Saoirse Ronan, Guy Pearce, and Margot Robbie.

Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots
Fleadhfest ’21

TG4, 9.30pm

Four-part series celebrating 70 years of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann — a focus on Connacht tonight.

Fleadhfest '21 — Presented by Doireann Ní Ghlacáin &amp; Dáithí Ó Sé
Lomax in Éirinn

TG4, 10.30pm

Texan ethnomusicologist, Alan Lomax, wanted to record and preserve the music of the world — in 1951, he began that mission in Ireland. Presented by Pól Brennan of Clannad with performances from Steve Earle, Clannad, Slow Moving Clouds, The Tulla Ceilí Band and Nell Ní Chróinín.

Sport

Football: Connacht final, Mayo v Galway. RTÉ One, 1.30pm; Munster Football final, Kerry v Cork, RTÉ2, 3.25pm

Radio

Documentary on One — The Lost Millionaire RTÉ 1, 6pm: A wealthy American goes missing from a Donegal island. Did he die? Or, did he fake his death to avoid impending scandal?

