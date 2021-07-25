Sunday TV Tips: Duplicitous men, diplomacy, duels — all in a day's work for Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots

Two teams of six go head to head to see who is the strongest and fastest. Cratloe and Sixmilebridge this week.
With a corrupt cop son in prison, a recovering addict daughter, a baby granddaughter, a pronounced limp, and a great many other demons, Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo) has a lot going on. Also stars Cork’s Fiona Shaw as a British Ambassador.
Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin, Elizabeth I, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment. Drama, starring Saoirse Ronan, Guy Pearce, and Margot Robbie.
Four-part series celebrating 70 years of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann — a focus on Connacht tonight.
Texan ethnomusicologist, Alan Lomax, wanted to record and preserve the music of the world — in 1951, he began that mission in Ireland. Presented by Pól Brennan of Clannad with performances from Steve Earle, Clannad, Slow Moving Clouds, The Tulla Ceilí Band and Nell Ní Chróinín.
Football: Connacht final, Mayo v Galway. RTÉ One, 1.30pm; Munster Football final, Kerry v Cork, RTÉ2, 3.25pm
RTÉ 1, 6pm: A wealthy American goes missing from a Donegal island. Did he die? Or, did he fake his death to avoid impending scandal?