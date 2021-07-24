Radio Highlights: Second Captains, the 'Paul is dead' theory, and a lost millionaire

Recordings from house parties and get-togethers in the Aran Islands, as part of the historic archival folk music series.
The erstwhile sports podcast crew are back for their fifth series on Radio 1, and continue to examine the role and impact of sports on the lives of guest interviewees.
Another airing for part two of Alan Meaney and Jason Gill's spy-thriller radio drama, taken from the Newstalk features archives.
Examining the extraordinary events of October 9, 2016, when camogie player Michelle Herbert entered cardiac arrest while playing in the Limerick Junior county final.
The Lost Millionaire: A wealthy American goes missing from a Donegal island. Did he die? Or, did he fake his death to avoid impending scandal?
Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri speak about their documentary,, focusing on Björn Andrésen, the child star of the 1971 film, , and how, 50 years on, he is still haunted by the exploitation he suffered during filming of the movie and its promotion.
More essential new music from all over the island of Ireland, including Derry indie-poppers Lavengro in live session.
Séamus Ó Scanláin talks to Póilín Nic Géidigh about growing up, her relationship with her family, and her plans for the future.
A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. Catherine Kirwan reads at (the now-disassembled) An Bothán on campus.
Radio presenter and new music champion Kate Brennan-Harding previews, Apple TV+'s docuseries on sound, featuring UK music producer Mark Ronson.
In an episode from series one, Phil Smyth and Julie Gould tackle why leaves fall from trees at different times — ahead of the debut of series two of the explainer show for kids.
The first programme in a new series featuring performances from top concertina musicians, recorded as part of the online Consairtín festival.
Druid Theatre director, Garry Hynes, joins us to talk about her new outdoor production of Thomas Kilroy’swhich will be performed outdoors at Coole Park, County Galway, in August, and stars Jack Gleeson and Eileen Walsh.
Lorcan Murray presents classical favourites, and at 6.10pm, Culture File — Luke Clancy’s daily guide to creativity in the world around us.
A documentary telling the story of how, in 1969, with The Beatles in financial and creative turmoil, a strange rumour swept the world — Paul McCartney had been killed in a road accident and replaced with a lookalike.