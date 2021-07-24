Radio Highlights: Second Captains, the 'Paul is dead' theory, and a lost millionaire

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

Recordings from house parties and get-togethers in the Aran Islands, as part of the historic archival folk music series.

Second Captains Saturday

RTÉ 1, 1pm

The erstwhile sports podcast crew are back for their fifth series on Radio 1, and continue to examine the role and impact of sports on the lives of guest interviewees.

The Dead Key

Newstalk, 10pm

Another airing for part two of Alan Meaney and Jason Gill's spy-thriller radio drama, taken from the Newstalk features archives.

SUNDAY

Full of Heart

Newstalk, 8am

Examining the extraordinary events of October 9, 2016, when camogie player Michelle Herbert entered cardiac arrest while playing in the Limerick Junior county final.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

The Lost Millionaire: A wealthy American goes missing from a Donegal island. Did he die? Or, did he fake his death to avoid impending scandal?

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri speak about their documentary, The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, focusing on Björn Andrésen, the child star of the 1971 film, Death in Venice, and how, 50 years on, he is still haunted by the exploitation he suffered during filming of the movie and its promotion.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

More essential new music from all over the island of Ireland, including Derry indie-poppers Lavengro in live session.

TUESDAY

An Bothán: the former UCC installation played home to a reading from Catherine Kirwan, UCC 98.3FM, Tuesday, 5pm

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile

R na G, 1.30pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin talks to Póilín Nic Géidigh about growing up, her relationship with her family, and her plans for the future.

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. Catherine Kirwan reads at (the now-disassembled) An Bothán on campus.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Radio presenter and new music champion Kate Brennan-Harding previews Watch the Sound, Apple TV+'s docuseries on sound, featuring UK music producer Mark Ronson.

Let's Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In an episode from series one, Phil Smyth and Julie Gould tackle why leaves fall from trees at different times — ahead of the debut of series two of the explainer show for kids.

WEDNESDAY

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín

R na G, 1.30pm

The first programme in a new series featuring performances from top concertina musicians, recorded as part of the online Consairtín festival.

Arena

RTÉ, 7pm

Druid Theatre director, Garry Hynes, joins us to talk about her new outdoor production of Thomas Kilroy’s The Seagull which will be performed outdoors at Coole Park, County Galway, in August, and stars Jack Gleeson and Eileen Walsh.

THURSDAY

Classic Drive

LyricFM, 4pm

Lorcan Murray presents classical favourites, and at 6.10pm, Culture File — Luke Clancy’s daily guide to creativity in the world around us.

FRIDAY

Paul is Dead

BBC Radio 4 Extra, 2pm

A documentary telling the story of how, in 1969, with The Beatles in financial and creative turmoil, a strange rumour swept the world — Paul McCartney had been killed in a road accident and replaced with a lookalike.