Wednesday TV Tips: Creed II among heavy hitters on telly tonight

New Amsterdam: The New Normal

Sky Witness, 9pm

Medical drama following the “charming and brilliant” Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), who sets out to “tear up the bureaucracy” at New Amsterdam Medical Centre. As the stories resumes, New Amsterdam is reeling from the pandemic as a plane crashes in New York’s East River.

Prodigal Son

Sky One, 9pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones returns to the small screen as she joins the cast of this under-the-radar police procedural about a NYC cop trying to come to terms with his legacy as the child of a serial killer.

Creed II

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Heavyweight champion Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor, the son of Ivan Drago, whom his mentor fought in the 1980s. Drama, starring Michael B Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed

Tabú — Gaillimh gan Dídean

TG4, 9.45pm

Ireland is in the middle of a housing crisis. Homelessness figures hover circa the 10,000 mark and there appears to be no sign of improvement. With the population of the country growing by roughly a third in the last 30 years, we simply do not have enough dwellings in which to put everyone. While Cork and Dublin bear the brunt of this problem, homelessness in other areas is increasing at a disproportionate rate. Gaillimh gan Dídean examines and observes this crisis in the city and county of tribes to explore a crisis we all see, every day, whether we choose to avert our eyes or not.

Sexy Beasts

Netflix

Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

Beauty and the beast? Sexy Beasts

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet and writer Gerald Dawe talks to Seán Rocks about his new book, A City Imagined: Belfast Soundscapes - the final instalment of his critically acclaimed Northern Chronicle Trilogy.