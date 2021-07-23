TV review: Was the set for this cookery programme designed by someone who watched too much Teletubbies?

We've started watching Crazy Delicious (Netflix) in our place. It’s what happens when a bunch of Netflix producers decide take MasterChef, add some Bake Off and then aim it at 8-year-old-girls. This pre-teen girl motif starts with chimes in the opening credits and never lets up after that. I’m surprised that it isn’t presented by a unicorn.

The only thing familiar about this show is the format — a presenter, three contestants, three judges and tear-wrenching eliminations. The rest is just bonkers. It looks like the set was designed by someone who watched too much Teletubbies growing up, with fruit and vegetables scattered around for the contestants to forage. The idea is that the food should look as good as it tastes — the crazier the better. You think to yourself: 'all that’s missing here is Heston Blumenthal'. And then Heston Blumenthal walks out. He’s one of the judges! I wasn’t expecting that. Or that they’d dress the judges in white and place them above the action, as if they were angel-gods. It goes against everything that you’d expect in a cookery show. And that’s what makes it so good.