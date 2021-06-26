20 TV shows and movies to occupy the kids for summer 

Summer is for outdoors. But dreary weather can spoil the fun, even in July and August. So there will inevitably be those moments your kids will want to watch TV. Here then are 20 shows and movies for your children to discover and enjoy through the next two months.
Adapted from the popular post-apocalyptic children’s novels, this fast-paced series sees a rag-tag of tweens trying to survive in a world over-run with zombies. If they wanted to really scare viewers they could have a rag-tag of adults trying to survive a world overrun with tweens.
This spin-off/sequel to Monsters, Incorporated features Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, a trainee monster who always dreamed of becoming a “scarer”. Alas, thanks to events chronicled in the original film, scaring is out, laughter in. Billy Crystal and John Goodman return as Mike and Sulley.