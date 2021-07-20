Podcast Corner: 18 episodes that give young people a chance to Vent

Vent Documentaries was named podcast of the year at the recent British Podcast Awards. A collaboration between VICE and Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture, it aimed to tell the stories young people in the area care about. There were three six-episode seasons spread across the year, the first on identity, the second about love, and the third, released in November/December - after the global Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd - focusing on justice.
The 18 episodes are of course varied, each presented by a new young voice. The opener explores the often misunderstood drill music, which has been viewed through a prism of violence by some sectors. A sense of weariness and wondering persists across the series, as the young people find themselves on the cusp of the next part of their lives.
Some are scared of the next step to college, the change in scenery; episode six is by Amelia, who moves from Brent to Surrey and, like the title suggests, finds herself ‘Outnumbered by White People’ for the first time in her life. Episode 15, ‘Problem Kids’ wonders why black boys are disproportionately kicked out of school. Host Nora explains: “Obviously it’s important for students to feel safe in school - but surely that should be all students. Trust me, I know kids who carry knives cos they don’t feel safe.”
As the podcast judges - who also named Vent Documentaries best documentary and smartest podcast - said: “A brilliantly engaging listen, no matter which of its wonderful presenters was hosting. It gave a fresh insight into real lives as lived by young people, and offered opportunities for those same young people to learn new skills. Excellently produced, it was a format that the judges could see developing into something bigger than the specific location where it was made - perhaps becoming international. A series from the heart of a community that showcased new talent and touched all who heard it.”
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?, the 2019 British Podcast Awards podcast of the year, returned for its third season last week. As George the Poet explains, yes, it was delayed by Covid. It’s also infused with a simmering post-BLM anger. He’s in an in-between place, accused of forgetting his roots but realising he must use his voice for good. An interesting arc to watch this season, which seeks to be more interactive with listeners, is the launch of the Common Ground platform.