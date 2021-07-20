Podcast Corner: 18 episodes that give young people a chance to Vent

Vent Documentaries was named podcast of the year at the recent British Podcast Awards. A collaboration between VICE and Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture, it aimed to tell the stories young people in the area care about. There were three six-episode seasons spread across the year, the first on identity, the second about love, and the third, released in November/December - after the global Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd - focusing on justice.

The 18 episodes are of course varied, each presented by a new young voice. The opener explores the often misunderstood drill music, which has been viewed through a prism of violence by some sectors. A sense of weariness and wondering persists across the series, as the young people find themselves on the cusp of the next part of their lives.