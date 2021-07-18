Sunday TV Tips: Creedon explores Irish place names, a Sunday Game double-header

Plus - Derry Girls on RTÉ Two, and drama in The Handmaid's Tale
Sunday TV Tips: Creedon explores Irish place names, a Sunday Game double-header

Creedon's Atlas of Ireland returns tonight, 7.30pm, RTÉ Two

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 13:35

Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland

RTÉ Two, 7.30pm 

John Creedon explores more of the true meanings behind Irish place names, beginning by travelling to Cork, Galway and Wexford as well as Sliabh Luachra.

A Very British Country House

Channel 4, 8pm 

Documentary following the staff of Cliveden House, a country house hotel in a Grade I listed building. Two social media influencers are invited to stay.

Derry Girls

RTÉ Two, 9pm 

Comedy set against the Troubles in early-1990s Northern Ireland. The new school term gets off to a bad start for Erin when she finds her cousin reading her diary.

Baptiste

BBC One, 9pm 

The French detective travels to Hungary to help the British ambassador find her missing family. When a body is found, the pressure is on to save her two sons.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Channel 4, 9pm 

June seeks out more active rebels in the Chicago war zone, while Janine tries to help her fit in with their new group of survivors. Moira goes on her first field aid mission.

Fleadhfest ’21

TG4, 9.30pm 

Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin travel the highways and byways of the four provinces, meeting some of the country's finest exponents of song, dance and music.

Who Do You Think You Are?

RTÉ One, 11.35pm 

Barrister Robert Rinder follows the story of his Holocaust survivor grandfather, and heads to Latvia to investigate the mystery surrounding his great-grandfather.

Sport 

Motorsports

Channel 4, 2.45pm

Steve Jones presents coverage of the British Grand Prix, which takes place at Silverstone (Start-time 3.00pm).

The Sunday Game 

RTÉ2, 1.15pm

The Ulster Senior Football Championship final and Limerick v Tipperary in the Munster Hurling decider (Throw-ins 1.45pm and 4.15pm). Joanne Cantwell presents the double bill.

Radio 

Documentary On One

RTÉ 1, 6pm 

A look at how renowned Swiss-born American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross came to own a little house in rural Co Louth.

Beo ar Éigean

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Presented by Siún Ní Dhuinn, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, three intelligent, funny and bold women, each with her own unique style.

More in this section

Fiona Shaw: ‘I got to Hollywood at 28 and they said: You’re very old’ Fiona Shaw: ‘I got to Hollywood at 28 and they said: You’re very old’
Oasis Knebworth documentary Saturday TV Tips: Ireland's wild environment, Britpop bijoux
Bono’s son Elijah Hewson on his relationship with his father Bono’s son Elijah Hewson on his relationship with his father
France Cannes 2021 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet

Do the wrong thing: Spike Lee mistakenly announces Cannes Palme d'Or winner early

READ NOW

Latest

GREATSUMPOD1logo

Eoghan O'Sullivan talks to Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll and journalist Marjorie Brennan about the shows, the books and the music for the summer. Eoghan also chats to film critic Esther McCarthy about the biggest and best movies to watch out for over the coming weeks.

Listen Here
Volume 1: Travel
Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices