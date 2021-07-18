Sunday TV Tips: Creedon explores Irish place names, a Sunday Game double-header

Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland

RTÉ Two, 7.30pm

John Creedon explores more of the true meanings behind Irish place names, beginning by travelling to Cork, Galway and Wexford as well as Sliabh Luachra.

A Very British Country House

Channel 4, 8pm

Documentary following the staff of Cliveden House, a country house hotel in a Grade I listed building. Two social media influencers are invited to stay.

Derry Girls

RTÉ Two, 9pm

Comedy set against the Troubles in early-1990s Northern Ireland. The new school term gets off to a bad start for Erin when she finds her cousin reading her diary.

Baptiste

BBC One, 9pm

The French detective travels to Hungary to help the British ambassador find her missing family. When a body is found, the pressure is on to save her two sons.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Channel 4, 9pm

June seeks out more active rebels in the Chicago war zone, while Janine tries to help her fit in with their new group of survivors. Moira goes on her first field aid mission.

Fleadhfest ’21

TG4, 9.30pm

Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin travel the highways and byways of the four provinces, meeting some of the country's finest exponents of song, dance and music.

Who Do You Think You Are?

RTÉ One, 11.35pm

Barrister Robert Rinder follows the story of his Holocaust survivor grandfather, and heads to Latvia to investigate the mystery surrounding his great-grandfather.

Sport

Motorsports

Channel 4, 2.45pm

Steve Jones presents coverage of the British Grand Prix, which takes place at Silverstone (Start-time 3.00pm).

The Sunday Game

RTÉ2, 1.15pm

The Ulster Senior Football Championship final and Limerick v Tipperary in the Munster Hurling decider (Throw-ins 1.45pm and 4.15pm). Joanne Cantwell presents the double bill.

Radio

Documentary On One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

A look at how renowned Swiss-born American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross came to own a little house in rural Co Louth.

Beo ar Éigean

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Presented by Siún Ní Dhuinn, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, three intelligent, funny and bold women, each with her own unique style.