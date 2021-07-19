French and Saunders: 'We could name every single other woman in comedy when we started out'

Has it been enjoyable working together again?

French: People call it a reunion but it’s not, because we’ve never been apart. But it’s always the same – being very funny in rehearsal, then forgetting it all.

Saunders: That’s always how it is! Always funnier in our heads. What is slightly weird is doing it on the White Room set. The second we got on to the set we just reverted to being children.

Can you explain a little more about the White Room – you’re watching clips on an iPad, right?

Saunders: Yes. Sometimes it’s a lot of watching, other times it’s a lot of talking. The further away we get from our childhood, and the closer to someone who’s on Live At The Apollo now, the less talking we have to do! It’s extraordinary.

Is it empowering to see so many women on the comedy circuit today?

French: We could name every single other woman in comedy when we started out, which was about three others. And then it became five others, then 12 others – and suddenly now you can’t even name everybody. I’m delighted, because how many men would be able to name every single other guy in comedy? They can’t, there’s too many – and they wouldn’t even stop to think about it.

Can you explain more about the premise of the show?

Saunders: It’s about funny women who have influenced us who we’ve admired from when we were kids, but also women who are carving careers out in comedy right now, who are just a genuine delight to learn about. We also wanted to include clips that people might not have seen before, and to include things that were more personal and a bit more unusual.

What are your earliest memories of female comedians on the telly and radio?

French: Funny actresses like Thora Hird, Hylda Baker and Joyce Grenfell. In male comedy, a lot of women were the sidekicks, or were overlooked. There would be a woman in there, but she wasn’t really given the funny lines. I loved Denise Coffey, who was in a programme called Do Not Adjust Your Set, which Spike Milligan was a part of. It was quite a boys line-up, but she was the one who made me laugh.

Saunders: We also realised that a lot of female comedy was done by men, so you had Alastair Sim playing the headmistress in St Trinian’s, you had Dick Emery doing funny comedy, Les Dawson being Hylda Baker basically, and even the Monty Pythons had someone being a dolly bird, but the men took all the funny parts. I mean, come on!

What’s your take on the current generation of actors like Miranda Hart, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michaela Coel?

Saunders: We’re quite bitter about them.

French: We just want work from them. We’re just begging really for work, so we blow smoke up their arse.