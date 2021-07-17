Radio Highlights: Amy Winehouse ten years on, the life of Siobhán McKenna

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

Music from visitors to the Aran Islands and Conamara in the sixth episode of this historic archival series.

The London Ear

RTÉ 2XM, 1pm

Vanessa Monaghan speaks to Conleth Kane, a London-based Irish singer-songwriter who has just released his new single 'Proud'.

The Dead Key

Newstalk, 10pm

A re-airing of part one of Alan Meaney's contemporary espionage thriller, from the Newstalk radio-drama archives.

SUNDAY

The Dead Key

Newstalk, 8am

The concluding part of Alan Meaney's contemporary spy drama.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

The Life and Living Lady: the tale of how the world-famous psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, who came up with the famous 'five stages of grief' model, came to own a house in rural county Louth.

MONDAY

Soda Blonde: live and in session, Monday, BBC Ulster, 9.30pm

An Chraobh ar an bhFál

R na G, 4.10pm

Archive material from legendary Irish actor Siobhán McKenna, describing her life and work. Presented by Máirín Nic Con Iomaire.

Lowlands/Ísealchríoch

Dublin Digital Radio, 5pm

Aisling Ór Ni Áodha explores folk sean-nós, blues and jazz — all in the world's 'minor' languages.

We Love Books

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Wafa’ Tarnowska is the featured author this week, sharing the daring deeds and gripping adventures of Amazing Women of the Middle East, plus reviews, stories and chat from young bookworms around the country.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Alt-pop outfit Soda Blonde perform in live session, while Áine Cronin McCartney talks with Inhaler about their debut album.

TUESDAY

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. William Wall, Cork's poet laureate, reads in the Glucksman Gallery.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1991 Fanning Session from ever-enduring Dublin punks Paranoid Visions, and a 2017 Studio 8 performance from punk duo Vulpynes.

WEDNESDAY

Tar liom go dtí an Choill

R na G, 1.30pm

For the final episode of the series, Róisín Sheehy is on a boat trip with Séamus Dunbar to Port Island on Upper Lough MacNean, on the border between Cavan, Leitrim and Fermanagh.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet and writer Gerald Dawe talks to Seán Rocks about his new book, A City Imagined: Belfast Soundscapes — the final instalment of his critically acclaimed Northern Chronicle Trilogy.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Marking the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's passing with a look back at an extraordinary career with DJ/broadcaster Kelly-Anne Byrne.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents highlights of German electronic artist Novaa’s live set at last year’s Reeperbahn festival.

FRIDAY

Robert Curgenven: turning St Finbarre's itself into a work of sound, Friday, Lyric FM, 9pm

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn

Lyric FM, 9pm

A new Debussy recording from Martha Argerich and Daniel Barenboim, and Cork-based composer Robert Curgenven's Tailte Cré-Umha — a piece composed for St Finbarre's Cathedral's pipe organ, amplified through Cork's RiseUp dub reggae soundsystem.

Lasracha

R na G, 9pm

Seán Ó hÉanaigh looks at the life and work of Jackson Browne, as part of his Irish-language series on the wide-ranging Americana musical movement.