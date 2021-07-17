Radio Highlights: Amy Winehouse ten years on, the life of Siobhán McKenna

Music from visitors to the Aran Islands and Conamara in the sixth episode of this historic archival series.
Vanessa Monaghan speaks to Conleth Kane, a London-based Irish singer-songwriter who has just released his new single 'Proud'.
A re-airing of part one of Alan Meaney's contemporary espionage thriller, from the Newstalk radio-drama archives.
The concluding part of Alan Meaney's contemporary spy drama.
The Life and Living Lady: the tale of how the world-famous psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, who came up with the famous 'five stages of grief' model, came to own a house in rural county Louth.
Archive material from legendary Irish actor Siobhán McKenna, describing her life and work. Presented by Máirín Nic Con Iomaire.
Aisling Ór Ni Áodha explores folk sean-nós, blues and jazz — all in the world's 'minor' languages.
Wafa’ Tarnowska is the featured author this week, sharing the daring deeds and gripping adventures of Amazing Women of the Middle East, plus reviews, stories and chat from young bookworms around the country.
Alt-pop outfit Soda Blonde perform in live session, while Áine Cronin McCartney talks with Inhaler about their debut album.
A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. William Wall, Cork's poet laureate, reads in the Glucksman Gallery.
Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1991 Fanning Session from ever-enduring Dublin punks Paranoid Visions, and a 2017 Studio 8 performance from punk duo Vulpynes.
For the final episode of the series, Róisín Sheehy is on a boat trip with Séamus Dunbar to Port Island on Upper Lough MacNean, on the border between Cavan, Leitrim and Fermanagh.
Poet and writer Gerald Dawe talks to Seán Rocks about his new book,— the final instalment of his critically acclaimed Northern Chronicle Trilogy.
Marking the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's passing with a look back at an extraordinary career with DJ/broadcaster Kelly-Anne Byrne.
Dan Hegarty presents highlights of German electronic artist Novaa’s live set at last year’s Reeperbahn festival.
A new Debussy recording from Martha Argerich and Daniel Barenboim, and Cork-based composer Robert Curgenven's Tailte Cré-Umha — a piece composed for St Finbarre's Cathedral's pipe organ, amplified through Cork's RiseUp dub reggae soundsystem.
Seán Ó hÉanaigh looks at the life and work of Jackson Browne, as part of his Irish-language series on the wide-ranging Americana musical movement.