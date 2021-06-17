Book Review: A pitch-black comedy about men and their many flaws

THIS novel is ostensibly about gun culture in the United States. More fundamentally, it is about men and their many flaws. The male characters here are naive and suggestible. They are also dangerous. Chon‘s writing aches with weariness and an utterly justified cynicism. The landscape is astonishingly violent. It seems the easiest-maybe the only solution to the myriad of problems these characters create and experience.

Although Chon is relentlessly ironic, this is clearly a “state of the nation” novel, a pitch-black comedy that is engaged in an extremely political way. In many ways, it is similar to Tom Wolfe’s outrageously entertaining 80s novel The Bonfire Of The Vanities. Both books are peopled with a huge cast of memorable eccentrics. Both have an offbeat, haywire brilliance.

The dialogue fascinates from the beginning. In the vast majority of conversations presented here, no one even pretends to listen. These self-obsessed and dogmatic characters are lost in their own outlandish “logic”, oblivious to reason. They are absolutely certain where they stand on important issues despite their almost complete ignorance.

In less skilful hands this could be dispiriting, but Chon also contrives to make it amusing. The characters make astounding leaps of logic, routinely jump to inexplicable conclusions. Little or no evidence is needed to fuel bizarre flights of fantasy. Dots connect with disconcerting ease and become something else entirely-something much larger and infinitely more untenable. Everywhere you look there is a conspiracy theory.

Chon has cynical fun with his characters’ failings - very much in the manner of Tom Wolfe, Carl Hiassen, Elmore Leonard. Arguably his wit has an even sharper cruelty.

This novel has very accurately been described as a “black-hearted satire”. The cruelty gives it edge, spice and spite.

Chon delights in pushing boundaries, relishes shocking his readers. His examination of human frailty is forensic, devoid of sentimentality. His novel does not overflow with compassion.

When a female character argues that "in the long run, everything every man does is macho bullshit", you sense that Chon is not far away from endorsing that weary view. Appalling male behaviour - usually leading to "American Carnage" - is the norm here.

In the background, Trump’s America is dawning. One character memorably hopes that a preoccupation with "the idiot in the White House" may shift the spotlight from his own misdeeds.

Many of the misdeeds explored here spring from a need to belong that is so intense and desperate that it supersedes everything else. This yearning is stronger than truth, justice, decency, or compassion. These damaged men are looking for a hero - “a good guy” - to cling to. Chon’s fractured landscape is unable to provide one.