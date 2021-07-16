Friday TV Tips: Richard Harris remembered, new arrivals on The Zoo

Fear darb ainm Harris

TG4, 8pm

A profile of the actor Richard Harris, exploring his fascinating life both on and off screen. Featuring contributions from Clint Eastwood, Daniel Radcliffe and Ridley Scott.

The Zoo

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

There is huge excitement at the Amur tiger habitat as first-time mother Tundra gets ready to give birth, while a young male western lowland gorilla arrives at the zoo.

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 9pm

The relationship-based reality show continues with the single people living like celebrities in the villa, all under the watchful gaze of viewers. Laura Whitmore presents.

Guy Garvey of Elbow performing in St Michael's Church as part of Other Voices Ballina in 2020: digs up some gems of UK regional music telly, Sky Arts, 9pm

Guy Garvey: From the Vault 1985

Sky Arts, 9pm

Goth, ska and “britfunk” are all on the menu as the Elbow frontman plunders old British regional television for overlooked musical gems from the mid-1980s.

The Last Leg

Channel 4, 10pm

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker are joined by comedians Asim Chaudhry and Rosie Jones for a light-hearted review of the past seven days.

I’ll Get This

BBC2, 10pm

Five celebrities meet at a restaurant for a fancy meal. The catch is they have to play games between courses and the loser will have to pay for everyone's dinner. Featuring Rylan Clark-Neal, Anton Du Beke, Carol Vorderman, Ed Gamble and Ellie Taylor.

Sport

Peil na mBan Beo

TG4, 7.20PM

Live coverage of Round two of the Ladies Football TG4 Championship. Presented by Máire Ní Bhraonáin.

British Open

BBC One, 8pm

Eilidh Barbour presents action from the second day of the British Open Championship, taking place at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Kent.

Johnny Giles: sits down to meet two young, budding soccer pundits as they go over Euro 2020, RTÉ Jr Radio, 7pm

Radio

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actor Mikel Murfi talks about one-man play In MiddleTown, touring outdoor venues around Ireland.

The Lyric Concert

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents more highlights from the West Cork International Chamber Music Festival 2021, as originally live-streamed by the Bantry event.

Two Halves

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Young pundits Jack and Harry review Euro 2020 - and they're joined by fellow broadcasting up-and-comer Johnny Giles.