Album reviews: Vince Staples is one of rap's most searingly uncompromising talents

While John Mayer’s Sob Rock is a 1980s’ tour de force of soft pop
Album reviews: Vince Staples is one of rap's most searingly uncompromising talents

albums

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 08:30
Ed Power

John Mayer: Sob Rock 

★★★☆☆

The spirit of Miami Vice, early Peter Gabriel videos and the imperial phase of Richard Marx’s mullet is channelled in the sleeve art for John Mayer’s first album in four years. If that suggests a “yacht rock” vibe then this is exactly what Mayer is shooting for on a record that flaunts its debt to the era of big hair and even bigger jackets.

The destination is the Eighties – but not that of Wham!, Culture Club or Duran Duran. Mayer is instead aiming for the heyday of soft pop, when the middle-aged wine-bar vibrations of Michael McDonald and Steve Winwood were in vogue and Don Henley’s Boys of Summer was what passed for protest music.

And as a sort of rock ’n roll equivalent of the novel Ready Player One, Sob Rock succeeds effortlessly. Last Train Home sounds like a Paul Simon Graceland outtake as repurposed for the soundtrack of an early Michael Mann movie (those stabbing synths are where it really comes together). And New Light is Toto’s Rosanna passed through a polaroid Instagram filter. It’s a strange look for the 43-year-old guitarist and vocalist – but you can’t quibble with the execution.

Vince Staples: Vince Staples 

★★★★☆

A singular figure in modern hip hop, Vince Staples proudly blazes his own trail on his self-titled fourth album. An agreeable wooziness hangs over opener Are You with That?, a showpiece for producer Kenny Beats’ thrumming grooves and Staples' naturalistic rhyming style.

This is rap for connoisseurs and Staples isn’t always in hurry to reach for an obvious chorus. Nonetheless, the chiming tempos and Staples intricate wordplay bring their own rewards, even when it sounds as if he’s performing from the bottom of a swimming pool as he occasionally does on Sundown Town.

Thematically the LP unspools as a distant relative of Kendrick Lamar’s Damn!. It is likewise brimming with diaristic recollections from Staple’s hard knock upbringing in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton (“lost too many friends….have no doubt the blood will spread again,” he observes on Sundown Town).

Yet far from surrendering to despair the mood is one of defiance and occasionally ebullience, as Staples reminds rap fans that he is one of the genre’s most searingly uncompromising talents.

Read More

ICYMI: 10 best albums of the year so far, from Olivia Rodrigo to David Balfe 

More in this section

Thursday TV Tips: music from Mitchelstown Caves, Anna Geary on young girls in sport Thursday TV Tips: music from Mitchelstown Caves, Anna Geary on young girls in sport
This Way Up review: Serious moments slide in from nowhere in triumphant second season This Way Up review: Serious moments slide in from nowhere in triumphant second season
Elton John to play farewell tour date at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh Elton John to play farewell tour date at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Album reviews: Vince Staples is one of rap's most searingly uncompromising talents

Orgasms, Teddy and age issues: five things we learned from Love Island this week

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices