Thursday TV Tips: music from Mitchelstown Caves, Anna Geary on young girls in sport

Anna Geary with some of the students she wants to convert to sport in her new documentary, Anna Geary: Why Girls Quit Sport, RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 13:35

The Style Councillors

RTÉ1, 8.30pm 

Suzanne Jackson and Eileen Smith help a retired woman from Co Meath who fears she is dressing too young, and find a look with which she feels confident.

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 9pm 

The relationship-based reality show continues as the singles get on with their daily routine of dating, flirting and dumping. Presented by Laura Whitmore. 

Anna Geary: Why Girls Quit Sport

RTÉ2, 9.30pm 

This two part documentary sees Anna Geary grapple with an abundance of unforeseen circumstances and obstacles as she is forced to pivot and adapt to a new normal where contact sport is banned because of the pandemic. 

Against the odds, can she convince these girls that sport and exercise is an important part of life and will Anna learn anything herself about her own attitude towards competition and sport?

Hector Ó Siberia go Saigon

TG4, 9.30pm 

Hector Ó hEochagáin enters Phnom Penh, where he meets comedians and scrap collectors, before he heads to Vietnam and his final destination of Saigon.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in Breeders, Sky One, 10pm

Breeders

Sky One, 10pm 

Martin Freeman gives good grumpy dad in this dramedy about parents trying to cope with trying children and ageing parents. In part eight, Paul and Ally continue to grow apart while their shy son Luke acquires a best friend.

Subterranean Sessions

RTÉ2, 10.30pm 

Shot in Mitchelstown Caves, this intimate music series is presented by Róisín O and Barry Murphy and features performances from Lisa Hannigan, Gavin James, Paul Noonan, Lyra, Talos, Eve Belle and Moncrieff.

Sport 

GAA Beo

TG4, 7.20pm

Cork clash with Kerry in the Munster semi-final of the EirGrid U20 Football Championship.

Tour de France

TG4, 9pm

Action from stage 18 of the most prestigious race on the calendar, featuring a mountainous 129.7km route from Pau to Luz Ardiden, .

Radio 

The Stephen McCauley Show 

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm 

Mr Jukes (aka Jack Steadman of Bombay Bicycle Club) and London rapper Barney Artist perform in live session, while NI music lifer Rigsy sits in at the presenter's chair for McCauley all week.

The Alternative 

2FM, 10pm 

Dan Hegarty presents tracks from emergent UK post-punkers Dry Cleaning, performed live for the BBC's 6Music Festival earlier this year.

Thursday TV Tips: music from Mitchelstown Caves, Anna Geary on young girls in sport

