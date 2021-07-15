Question of Taste: Matthew Berrill picks his favourite books, films and music

Apeirogon by Colum McCann. It was a touching, human story which gave an informative and educational insight into life in Palestine and Israel. I also got The Inner Game of Tennis by Timothy Gallwey at the library recently – perhaps I was mentally preparing for Wimbledon!
The 8th – a documentary about the referendum in Ireland in 2018.
A live gig at the Vortex Jazz Club in London: involving a wonderful pianist Kit Downes in a trio with bass player Conor Chaplin and drummer James Maddren.
I discovered a song called ‘Ram On’ by Paul McCartney and have also been listening a lot to ‘Melancholia’ by Duke Ellington.
The slow, 3rd movement from Mahler’s 4th Symphony.
Brazilian multi-instrumentalist and composer Hermeto Pascoal and his band in Ronnie Scott’s in 2013. This is in a draw with the London Symphony Orchestra performing Petrushka, The Rite of Spring and The Firebird Suite by Stravinsky.
I remember watching Home and Away at 6.30pm every day after school. But now I have morphed into watching series online. I love Stranger Things and have recently watched The Spy starring Sacha Baron Cohen.
Blindboy, and recently I’ve listened to a few others with Gerry Hussey. Very enjoyable!
David Bowie, Frank Zappa and Jacqueline Du Pré.
Michael D. Higgins in the Áras. We’re lucky to have someone like this as our head of state.
1960s New York, for the Downtown jazz scene.
Make music education and participation available to all.