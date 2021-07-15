Question of Taste: Matthew Berrill picks his favourite books, films and music

Matthew Berrill is a musician (clarinets and saxophone) from Headford, Co Galway. On Saturday, July 17, he plays one of the indoor concerts in the Summertime series at Triskel Christchurch in Cork. He'll be joined by Mike Nielsen on guitar.
Question of Taste: Matthew Berrill picks his favourite books, films and music

Matthew Berrill 

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 08:30
Des O’Driscoll

Best recent book you've read: Apeirogon by Colum McCann. It was a touching, human story which gave an informative and educational insight into life in Palestine and Israel. I also got The Inner Game of Tennis by Timothy Gallwey at the library recently – perhaps I was mentally preparing for Wimbledon!

Best recent film: The 8th – a documentary about the referendum in Ireland in 2018.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen: A live gig at the Vortex Jazz Club in London: involving a wonderful pianist Kit Downes in a trio with bass player Conor Chaplin and drummer James Maddren.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): I discovered a song called ‘Ram On’ by Paul McCartney and have also been listening a lot to ‘Melancholia’ by Duke Ellington.

First ever piece of music that really moved you: The slow, 3rd movement from Mahler’s 4th Symphony.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Brazilian multi-instrumentalist and composer Hermeto Pascoal and his band in Ronnie Scott’s in 2013. This is in a draw with the London Symphony Orchestra performing  Petrushka, The Rite of Spring and The Firebird Suite by Stravinsky.

Tell us about your TV viewing: I remember watching Home and Away at 6.30pm every day after school. But now I have morphed into watching series online. I love Stranger Things and  have recently watched The Spy starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: Blindboy, and recently I’ve listened to a few others with Gerry Hussey. Very enjoyable!

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? David Bowie, Frank Zappa and Jacqueline Du Pré.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter: Michael D. Higgins in the Áras. We’re lucky to have someone like this as our head of state.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? 1960s New York, for the Downtown jazz scene.

You are king of the music scene for a day – what's your first decree? Make music education and participation available to all.

Read More

ICYMI: 10 best albums of the year so far, from Olivia Rodrigo to David Balfe 

More in this section

Loki episode six review: a thrilling finale, answering the big questions Loki episode six review: a thrilling finale, answering the big questions
Wednesday TV Tips: Comedy in This Way Up, Normal People returns  Wednesday TV Tips: Comedy in This Way Up, Normal People returns 
5 new books to read this week 5 new books to read this week
Question of Taste: Matthew Berrill picks his favourite books, films and music

Elton John to play farewell tour date at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices