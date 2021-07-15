Question of Taste: Matthew Berrill picks his favourite books, films and music

Best recent book you've read: Apeirogon by Colum McCann. It was a touching, human story which gave an informative and educational insight into life in Palestine and Israel. I also got The Inner Game of Tennis by Timothy Gallwey at the library recently – perhaps I was mentally preparing for Wimbledon!

Best recent film: The 8th – a documentary about the referendum in Ireland in 2018.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen: A live gig at the Vortex Jazz Club in London: involving a wonderful pianist Kit Downes in a trio with bass player Conor Chaplin and drummer James Maddren.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): I discovered a song called ‘Ram On’ by Paul McCartney and have also been listening a lot to ‘Melancholia’ by Duke Ellington.

First ever piece of music that really moved you: The slow, 3rd movement from Mahler’s 4th Symphony.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Brazilian multi-instrumentalist and composer Hermeto Pascoal and his band in Ronnie Scott’s in 2013. This is in a draw with the London Symphony Orchestra performing Petrushka, The Rite of Spring and The Firebird Suite by Stravinsky.

Tell us about your TV viewing: I remember watching Home and Away at 6.30pm every day after school. But now I have morphed into watching series online. I love Stranger Things and have recently watched The Spy starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: Blindboy, and recently I’ve listened to a few others with Gerry Hussey. Very enjoyable!

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? David Bowie, Frank Zappa and Jacqueline Du Pré.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter: Michael D. Higgins in the Áras. We’re lucky to have someone like this as our head of state.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? 1960s New York, for the Downtown jazz scene.

You are king of the music scene for a day – what's your first decree? Make music education and participation available to all.