Wednesday TV Tips: Loki's adventure ends, comedy in This Way Up

The Repair Shop

BBC One, 8pm

The craftspeople turn their attention to a pair of running shoes worn at the Berlin Olympics in 1936 and a damaged photograph of a South African anti-apartheid activist

Tabú: Bumbleance

TG4, 9.30pm

In 2013, Bumbleance, the first ambulance service specially designed to bring sick children and their parents to and from hospital, hit the Irish roads.

Unlike regular ambulances, the Bumbleance vehicles have everything on board to make journeys as enjoyable and stress-free as possible.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scene from Normal People, RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Normal People

RTÉ2, 9.30

It’s a year since Lenny Abrahamsson’s adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel about the complex friendship and relationship between teenagers Marianne and Connell.

What better opportunity for fans to step once more into this world of misread romantic signals, spring rolls with the lads and campus angst? Starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

BBC2, 10pm

Paul and Bob take a trip to the River Tweed in Scotland, where they continue their quest to catch a salmon.

This Way Up

Channel 4, 10pm

Áine’s excitement mounts as she prepares for a big date with Richard, while Shona's new business venture gets off to an awkward start. Comedy, starring Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan.

Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight

BBC4, 10pm

The rise and fall of the former superstar CEO of Nissan, from celebrated industry leader to wanted fugitive.

Tom Hiddleston is the titular 'trickster god' of the Disney+ superhero caper, 'Loki', final episode up today

Loki

Disney +

Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god comes to the end of his adventures. Can he and “Lady Loki’, aka Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), solve the mystery of the Time Variance Authority?

Sport

Tour de France

TG4, 9pm

Action from stage 17 of the most prestigious race on the calendar, featuring a hilly 178.4km route from Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet.

Eibhlis Carcione: Cork poet takes a walk in the woods, R na G, 1.30pm and on-demand

Radio

Tar Liom go dtí an Choill

R na G, 1.30pm

Róisín Sheehy visits poet Eibhlís Carcione in Cork, and former Green Party leader Rev Trevor Sargent at Ballyscanlon Lake in Co Waterford.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

London-based writer Christy Lefteri talks about her new novel, Songbirds, ahead of West Cork Literary Festival.