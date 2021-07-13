How B*Witched returned from '90s girl-band obscurity to take over TikTok

You're probably already looking at this and recalling it all from memory - double denims, playground-level rhyming and a dash of market-friendly Paddywhackery to top it all off.

B*Witched were one of the more successful exports to come from a seemingly bottomless stable of boy/girl-bands to emerge in the late 1990s, in hot pursuit of the post-Take That/Spice Girls goldmine.

So, why are they turning up in your kids' TikTok feeds?

B*Witched on stage at the London Arena during the Smash Hits Poll Winners' Party in 1998, when the group picked up the 'Best New Act' award. Pic: Rosie Hallam/PA

For one thing, they've been back together a bit longer than you've thought, catching the earliest sigh of millennial nostalgia by joining ITV2 reality The Big Reunion in 2012, reuniting after ten years apart.

One thing led to another, and they were back on the road the following year, and crowdfunding for their comeback EP in 2014.

Since then, they've steadily been an attraction on the seemingly endless pop/nostalgia circuit that's a staple of regional tour booking in the UK, where acts of the 90s and noughties have been joining their 80s counterparts for a while now.

But in recent times, the group's embrace of new technology has helped them tell a story beyond synchronised dance routines and schlocky pop.

So EXCITED to be able to tell you that our brand new PODCAST is OUT TODAY!! https://t.co/FiNoeJQuDy

We really hope you enjoy it and would love to hear all your thoughts, comments and stories as and when you listen 🎧 #bwitched #startingover #podcastlaunch pic.twitter.com/7rgjGNAWkr — B*Witched (@BWitchedreunion) March 17, 2021

Using lockdown as an opportunity to sit down and reach people where they were via the medium of podcasting, the group's 'Startin' Over' series of discussions has been appointment listening for now-adult fans.

Talking about their ups and downs, life after fame and experiences of motherhood, divorce and financial issues, their ten-part show became something of a rallying point for former pop kids.

And, of course, we're all aware by now of the return in youth culture of the time-tested boy/girl band formula, with the internet-fueled subculture of Korean pop fandom transplanting itself here, much as UK and US outfits of a similar shape have done in the past.

Synchronised dance routines? Co-ordinated dress? Earworm, committee-written pop?

Sounds like the perfect time to reach out to the current crop of yoof.

B*Witched, 2021: reaching fans old and new on TikTok - and trying to keep on top of old routines

Their TikTok page has amassed over 33,000 followers in a matter of days, and they're already poking fun at the passage of time, using the hashtag #MammiesofTikTok while throwing shapes in their backyards, and sharing snippets of life as it is for them now - not entirely content with being crystallised in the pre-crash memories of anxious millennials.

Their polished, IP-friendly pop may firmly be a product of its time - but B*Witched's appeal may yet have another generation under their spell.