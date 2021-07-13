Tuesday TV Tips: The Peru Two, Love Island and more Tour de France action

Plus - another outing from British television's greatest talking head, the immortal Philomena Cunk
Tuesday TV Tips: The Peru Two, Love Island and more Tour de France action

Michaella McCollum, left: one of the Peru Two, BBC One, 10.25pm. Pic: AP Photo/Martin Mejia

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 13:35

A Very British Hotel Chain: Inside Best Western

RTÉ2, 8.40pm 

Documentary on the hotel company, which has 265 outlets across the United Kingdom, following its staff as they try to make a profit in the face of tough competition. 

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 9pm 

The relationship-based reality show continues as the singles get on with their daily routine of dating, flirting and dumping. Presented by Laura Whitmore. 

Manifest

Sky One, 9pm 

Manifest returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the mystery of what happened to the passengers of Flight 828.

My Floating Home

More4, 9pm 

A London couple take on the challenging task of building a barge that can house a full-sized grand-piano.

City on a Hill

Sky Atlantic, 9pm 

 Kevin Bacon remains the best thing about this gritty drama about corrupt police and even more corrupt politicians in early 1990s Boston.

Philomena Cunk: competently delivers a reliable history of Britain, BBC 2, 10pm. Pic: Adam Lawrence
Philomena Cunk: competently delivers a reliable history of Britain, BBC 2, 10pm. Pic: Adam Lawrence

Cunk On Britain

BBC2, 10pm 

Philomena Cunk explores the stories of the Tudors, the Georgians, the English Civil War, William Shakespeare, Witchfinder General Matthew Hopkins and Lord Horatio Nelson. 

A repeat but worth catching.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

BBC One, 10.25pm 

Part two of this partly-dramatised re-telling of the story of the “Peru Two’s” Michaella McCollum. 

Michaella spends the first of what would be many days behind bars in the cells of the police's anti-narcotics division - until her story caught the attention of the press.

Sport 

U20s Six Nations

RTÉ2, 4.30pm

Hail, hail, ruck ’n roll as Daire O’Brien is joined by Bernard Jackman and Fiona Coghlan for live coverage of Wales v Ireland from the Arms Park, Cardiff. Commentary from Hugh Cahill and Donal Lenihan. Kick off at 4.45pm.

Tour de France

TG4, 9pm 

Action from stage 16 of the most prestigious race on the calendar, featuring a hilly 169km route from El Pas de la Casa to Saint-Gaudens. 

Radio 

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus 

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm 

A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night - Tadhg Coakley reads at the Mardyke Sports Ground.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Writer John Connolly discusses his new novel, The Nameless Ones.

