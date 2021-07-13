Elton John teased for Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Concert promoters Aiken Promotions have this morning uploaded a video to their socials teasing something in the way of a major event for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in Cork city.
Various external shots of the stadium contrast with reverberating, ethereal crowd noise.
The ticket office lies in wait, and the camera cuts in to show row E of one of the stands, before cutting to a black screen bearing the legend 'E - 08.00 - 15/07/21'.
✨ 𝟷𝟻 / 𝟶𝟽 / 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟷✨ pic.twitter.com/9EIkfh63rP— Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) July 13, 2021
Call it reporter's intuition, but this all hints at some sort of announcement happening at 8am on Thursday morning.
But that monogram E... that's familiar.
Very familiar. We'll have to wait and see, one supposes.